U.S. Small Business Administration launches paycheck protection program

The U.S. Small Business Administration launched the Paycheck Protection Program, a $349 billion emergency loan program created under the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic rescue package recently approved by Congress and signed by the president.

The program provides forgivable loans up to $10 million to small businesses left financially distressed by the coronavirus pandemic. The loans have a fixed 1% interest rate and maturity of two years.

“These loans will bring immediate economic relief and eight weeks of financial certainty to millions of small businesses and their employees,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said.

The loans will be administered at the local level by a national network of banks and credit unions.

“We are excited to begin this phase of the CARES Act and are working diligently with North Dakota lenders to provide this support to small businesses,” SBA North Dakota District Director Al Haut said.

More information can be found at: www.SBA.gov/Coronavirus.

