U.S. Small Business Administration announces faith-based aid

The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that all faith-based organizations impacted by the coronavirus outbreak are eligible to participate in the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

“Following the passage of the emergency economic relief assistance, the administration and Congress acted to ensure that small businesses and nonprofits alike have access to critical funds to keep their workers paid and employed,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “Faith-based organizations have always provided critical social services for people in need, and SBA will make clear that these organizations may access this emergency capital.”