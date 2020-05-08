U.S. Small Business Administration announces ag business loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Monday that agricultural businesses are now eligible for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and EIDL Advance programs. 

“For more than 30 years, SBA has been prohibited by law from providing disaster assistance to agricultural businesses; however, as a result of the unprecedented legislation enacted by President Trump, American farmers, ranchers and other agricultural businesses will now have access to emergency working capital,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “These low-interest, long-term loans will help keep agricultural businesses viable while bringing stability to the nation’s vitally important food supply chains.”

Eligible agricultural businesses must have 500 or fewer employees.

SBA also reopened its online application portal, at: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance.

