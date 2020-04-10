U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency changes

FSA staff are available to continue helping agricultural producers with program signups, loan servicing and other matters. The agency also is relaxing the loan-making process and adding flexibilities for servicing loans to provide credit to producers in need.

“FSA programs and loans are critical to America’s farmers and ranchers, and we want to continue our work with customers while taking precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus,” FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce said. “We recognize that farm loans are critical for annual operating and family living expenses, emergency needs and cash flow through times like this. FSA is working to find and use every option and flexibility to provide producers with credit options and other program benefits.”