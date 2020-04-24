U.S. Department of Agriculture offers more farm aid

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Farmers and ranchers are getting more federal aid to help them through the coronavirus pandemic, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a $19 billion Coronavirus Food Assistance Program that includes $16 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers and $3 billion in purchases of agriculture products, including meat, dairy and produce.

USDA expects to begin sign-up for the new program in early May and to get payments out to producers by the end of May or early June.

During the coronavirus pandemic, “The American food supply chain had to adapt, and it remains safe, secure, and strong, and we all know that starts with America’s farmers and ranchers,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said. “This program will not only provide immediate relief for our farmers and ranchers, but it will also allow for the purchase and distribution of our agricultural abundance to help our fellow Americans in need.”

More information can be found at: https://www.usda.gov/coronavirus.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0