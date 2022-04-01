U.S. Department of Agriculture accepting grant application for Technical Assistance Investment Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting grant applications for the Technical Assistance Investment Program funded through American Rescue Plan coronavirus aid.
The goal is to provide historically underserved farmers and ranchers with technical support in accessing USDA programs and services.
USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture will use at least $25 million to fund the effort, which will involve partnerships with nonprofits and higher education institutions.
The deadline to submit applications is June 1.
For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3pRLOfh.