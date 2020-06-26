Trial set for suspect in Mandan car wash robbery

A Bismarck man on Monday pleaded not guilty to being part of a plan to lure a man to a Mandan car wash and rob him.
Justyce Houle, 23, is charged with robbery conspiracy and criminal conspiracy, and two misdemeanors. He and three others are accused of robbing a man of his wallet and $300 at gunpoint, punching and kicking the man after dragging him from his car, according to a police affidavit.
South Central District Judge John Grinsteiner scheduled a three-day trial starting Aug. 19. Houle's attorney, Scott Rose, declined comment on the case.
Three others face charges in connection with the alleged incident and are co-defendants in the case, court documents show. Vegas Morin is charged with five felonies and a misdemeanor. His preliminary hearing is July 6. Michael Baker is charged with six felonies and one misdemeanor and is set for a preliminary hearing on June 29. Summer LeBeau on June 11 pleaded not guilty to robbery conspiracy and criminal conspiracy.
