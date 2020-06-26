Trial date set for man accused of letting child smoke pot

A Mandan man pleaded not guilty Monday to two felonies for allegedly allowing and assisting an 8-year-old in his care to smoke marijuana.
Albert Luster Jr., 48, is charged with child neglect and endangerment of a child, according to court documents. Mandan police say video provided to them shows another man lighting a pipe and the child “visibly drawing” on it and exhaling. He then passed the pipe to Luster, who also smoked from it, according to an affidavit.
South Central District Judge James Hill accepted Luster’s plea and set a trial date of Nov. 12. Luster’s attorney, James Wiese, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A second man, BoMichael Lund, of Mandan, 31, is scheduled for an initial appearance Tuesday on a felony child endangerment charge.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!