Trial date set for man accused of letting child smoke pot

Trial date set for man accused of letting child smoke pot

{{featured_button_text}}

A Mandan man pleaded not guilty Monday to two felonies for allegedly allowing and assisting an 8-year-old in his care to smoke marijuana.

Albert Luster Jr., 48, is charged with child neglect and endangerment of a child, according to court documents. Mandan police say video provided to them shows another man lighting a pipe and the child “visibly drawing” on it and exhaling. He then passed the pipe to Luster, who also smoked from it, according to an affidavit.

South Central District Judge James Hill accepted Luster’s plea and set a trial date of Nov. 12. Luster’s attorney, James Wiese, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A second man, BoMichael Lund, of Mandan, 31, is scheduled for an initial appearance Tuesday on a felony child endangerment charge.

Albert Luster

Albert Luster

 PROVIDED
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News