Trial date set for man accused of letting child smoke pot

A Mandan man pleaded not guilty Monday to two felonies for allegedly allowing and assisting an 8-year-old in his care to smoke marijuana.

Albert Luster Jr., 48, is charged with child neglect and endangerment of a child, according to court documents. Mandan police say video provided to them shows another man lighting a pipe and the child “visibly drawing” on it and exhaling. He then passed the pipe to Luster, who also smoked from it, according to an affidavit.