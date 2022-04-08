Traffic signals go up at busy intersection on The Strip in Mandan

Crews on Monday began installing traffic signals at the busy intersection of Memorial Highway and Third Street Southeast in Mandan.

The intersection by McDonald's on what is more commonly known as The Strip has been the site of numerous traffic crashes. And turning left onto The Strip from either direction is difficult due to the often-heavy traffic and the need to yield.

More than 15,000 vehicles pass through the intersection every day, according to state Department of Transportation data. From 2016-18, the most recent data available, there were 21 crashes, according to city Planning and Engineering Director Justin Froseth.

State transportation workers will be installing four-way "span wire" traffic signals, in which the signals are suspended over the roadway on wires attached to poles. A similar setup already exists at the intersection of The Strip and 40th Avenue, near Kist Livestock. During construction near McDonald's, Memorial Highway traffic in the area will be reduced to two lanes, and the left turn lanes may be closed at times. There will be no left turn available from Third Street onto The Strip.

Delays are expected, and motorists are urged to plan accordingly. Flaggers will be present at times during the project, and speeds will be reduced throughout the work zone. The project is expected to be complete May 1.

Officials plan to replace all traffic signals on The Strip in 2023-24 as part of a Memorial Highway improvement project that also is to include new pavement, improved drainage, and bike and pedestrian facilities. Periodic updates can be found at cityofmandan.com/roadprojects.

The total cost of the three-phase project is $65 million, with about $54 million covered by the federal and state governments. City staff will recommend various local funding sources, including federal coronavirus pandemic aid, the city utility fund and special assessments, according to Froseth.

Staff is not proposing any sort of a citywide tax increase such as a sales tax raise or a property tax hike.

"We still have to go to the City Commission to adopt what we recommend, but that's not what we have put down as far as a recommendation," Froseth said.

The commission is likely to finalize the matter sometime in the next couple of months, he said.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

