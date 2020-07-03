Third robbery suspect pleads not guilty

Third robbery suspect pleads not guilty

{{featured_button_text}}

A Mandan man accused of being part of an April 17 plot to rob a man after luring him to a car wash will go to trial in August, court records show.

Michael Baker, 28, at his Monday preliminary hearing pleaded not guilty to six felonies and a misdemeanor. He and three others were charged after police say they dragged a man from his car at gunpoint at a Mandan car wash, punched and kicked him and took his wallet and $300.

Baker faces two felony conspiracy charges, felonies for possessing a short-barreled weapon, terrorizing, reckless endangerment and theft, and a misdemeanor for wearing a mask during the commission of an offense. His attorney, Thomas Glass, did not immediately return a request for comment.

South Central District Judge Thomas Schneider scheduled a trial starting Aug. 19. Justyce Houle of Bismarck and a Fort Yates woman, Summer LeBeau, are schedule for trial the same day in connection with the alleged incident.

A third man who police say was involved, Vegas Morin of Mandan, has a preliminary hearing on July 6.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Mariner Construction hired

The city of Mandan has hired Mariner Construction to complete the Mid-Town East reconstruction project. The area runs north of Main Street to …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News