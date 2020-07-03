Third robbery suspect pleads not guilty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mandan man accused of being part of an April 17 plot to rob a man after luring him to a car wash will go to trial in August, court records show.

Michael Baker, 28, at his Monday preliminary hearing pleaded not guilty to six felonies and a misdemeanor. He and three others were charged after police say they dragged a man from his car at gunpoint at a Mandan car wash, punched and kicked him and took his wallet and $300.

Baker faces two felony conspiracy charges, felonies for possessing a short-barreled weapon, terrorizing, reckless endangerment and theft, and a misdemeanor for wearing a mask during the commission of an offense. His attorney, Thomas Glass, did not immediately return a request for comment.

South Central District Judge Thomas Schneider scheduled a trial starting Aug. 19. Justyce Houle of Bismarck and a Fort Yates woman, Summer LeBeau, are schedule for trial the same day in connection with the alleged incident.

A third man who police say was involved, Vegas Morin of Mandan, has a preliminary hearing on July 6.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

