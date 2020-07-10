Tesla 'Superchargers' now operating in Bismarck, other North Dakota cities

A few days later, a Tesla owner from Hettinger in the southwestern corner of the state invited some of the drivers to his community.

“We went down for Cruise Night,” Mosser said, adding that driving around the town of 1,200 residents that evening were classic cars, motorcycles and a number of Teslas.

On the way back, he stopped at one of the Superchargers in Dickinson for 20 minutes until his battery was almost full before continuing home to Mandan.

Mosser said he believes Minot and Pembina in northern North Dakota would be good locations for additional Superchagers to ensure Tesla drivers can cross between the United States and Canada without fear of running low on power.

As for other electric vehicles, North Dakota still lags behind nearly every state when it comes to installing charging infrastructure.

A number of Level 2 chargers that will work with any electric vehicle exist in cities across the state, but it takes about eight hours for them to provide a mostly full charge. Level 3 “DC fast chargers” will soon be installed in nine cities thanks to grant money North Dakota received through a settlement reached with Volkswagen over an emissions cheating scandal.