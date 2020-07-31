Task force created as Burleigh-Morton blooms into coronavirus hot spot

"We're particularly concerned about what we're seeing in Burleigh-Morton," Burgum said, adding later that "we want to make sure that we're keeping a handle on it."

Task force

The task force "will strengthen what's already quite strong coordination between a number of players," Burgum said.

They include local public health and government officials, local hospitals and long-term care providers, K-12 and higher education officials, and representatives of large employers in the area including state government and the state corrections system.

The goal is to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 through measures including education, testing and contact tracing, and support for people in isolation or quarantine.

“We’ve got a great game plan to follow, one that worked in our collaboration between Cass and Clay (Minnesota) counties,” Burgum said. Some people who were on that task force will take part in the new effort, he said without specifying. He also said the state was reaching out to "a number of leaders."