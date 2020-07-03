Steer wrestler Anderson climbing the rankings

Bridger Anderson’s life in rodeo started when he was a baby, following his rodeoing parents around the state before he could walk.
“When I was 3, we were watching the National Finals (Rodeo) and my mom asked me what I wanted to do when I got older,” Anderson recalled. “I said I wanted to be a paleontologist during the day and a steer wrestler at night. I have no idea why I picked steer wrestling because none of my family had ever steer wrestled.”
He’s nailed one down solid.
The Carrington High School graduate and senior-to-be at Northwest Oklahoma State is currently ninth in steer wrestling in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He’s come a long way since his chute dogging (steer wrestling without a horse) as a kid and training runs with Tyler and Jackie Schau in Almont.
He’s the reigning college bulldogging national champion, placing that trophy on the shelf beside the North Dakota state Class B 170-pound wrestling championship and two North Dakota High School Rodeo steer wrestling state titles.
Anderson goes into the Fourth of July -- “Cowboy Christmas” for all the money that’s up for grabs over the holiday week with $26,218 in earnings during the truncated COVID-19 season.
“We’re going as big as we can,” said Anderson, who was expected to compete in slack on the first day of the Mandan Rodeo Days Rodeo.
Cowboys and cowgirls sidelined for a couple months by the pandemic are trying to make up for lost time. This will be one of the most star-studded fields in the century-long history of the Mandan rodeo, which begins today.
Anderson and 2019 NFR qualifier Cameron Morman of Glen Ullin are two of 166 steer wrestlers entered. Ten are scheduled for each night’s performance July 2-4 and the rest in slack. Each of the top 20 PRCA cowboys are scheduled to appear.
Slack, basically overflow held during the day, is for those popping in, competing and hitting the road.
Anderson competed last Thursday and Friday in Crossett, Ark., and was in Oakley, Utah, July 1. He planned to hit three rodeos on Thursday -- Mandan, Killdeer and Mobridge, S.D. -- before hitting Belle Fourche, S.D. on Friday and winding up in Prescott, Ariz., on Sunday.
The competition in Mandan this year will be top-notch. A total of 1,062 entries have been received:
- Bareback: 66 entries. 22 each night, rest slack (20 of PRCA top 20 have entered).
- Saddle bronc: 66 entries. 22 each night (13 of top 20 have entered).
- Bull riding: 111 entries. 37 riders each night (17 of top 20 have entered).
- Tie-down roping: 151 entries. 10 each night, rest slack (15 of top 20 have entered).
- Steer wrestling: 166 entries. 10 each night, rest slack (20 of top 20 have entered).
- Team roping: 132 team entries. 10 each night, rest slack (16 of top 20 headers and heelers have entered).
- Barrel racing: 238 entries, 11 on July 2 and 12 on July 3-4, rest slack (18 of top 20 have entered).
Anderson hasn’t had a lot of luck in Mandan, but he enjoys it.
“I’ve done it twice now and it’s an awesome rodeo. It’s well put on and it pays pretty good,” Anderson said.
Anderson’s placement among the top 50 in PRCA money last year earned him a place in some of the larger events this year. By the end of September, he’ll know where he stands in the pro ranks and in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (college’s governing body).
“We’re trying pretty hard for it,” Anderson said of the NFR. “We’re just focused on winning as much money as we can. Until September 30, we’re going to go to as many rodeos as we can. We’re pretty happy with the way it’s going.”
Much of that will be with his college coach. Anderson said he owes much of his success to Stockton Graves, a seven-time NFR qualifier, who acts as Anderson’s hazer. Graves was the reason Anderson chose Northwest Oklahoma out of high school.
“I wanted to learn from him,” Anderson said. “I looked at quite a few schools. As the steer wrestling setup, nothing really beat Alva to progress my career. Once I got here, I got to rodeo with him quite a bit. I’ve been able to progress faster here than anywhere else.”
Moving up the ladder from youth rodeo, to high school, college and pros is a process.
“When you get down to it, it changes and your strategy changes,” Anderson said. “The stock varies at every rodeo. As you progress, it continues to get a little more refined and the competition gets better. You get better as long as you keep working at it to compete at all levels.”
Anderson will be double-dipping while competing on the PRCA circuit and college circuit while also studying for a degree in ag business. He is able to do course work remotely -- like everyone did this spring -- when he’s away from Alva, Okla.
Anderson’s career aspiration continues to involve dirt, just not in the way he thought it would as a young child.
“I’m good on the dinosaurs now,” he said.
