Steer wrestler Anderson climbing the rankings

Anderson hasn’t had a lot of luck in Mandan, but he enjoys it.

“I’ve done it twice now and it’s an awesome rodeo. It’s well put on and it pays pretty good,” Anderson said.

Anderson’s placement among the top 50 in PRCA money last year earned him a place in some of the larger events this year. By the end of September, he’ll know where he stands in the pro ranks and in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (college’s governing body).

“We’re trying pretty hard for it,” Anderson said of the NFR. “We’re just focused on winning as much money as we can. Until September 30, we’re going to go to as many rodeos as we can. We’re pretty happy with the way it’s going.”

Much of that will be with his college coach. Anderson said he owes much of his success to Stockton Graves, a seven-time NFR qualifier, who acts as Anderson’s hazer. Graves was the reason Anderson chose Northwest Oklahoma out of high school.

“I wanted to learn from him,” Anderson said. “I looked at quite a few schools. As the steer wrestling setup, nothing really beat Alva to progress my career. Once I got here, I got to rodeo with him quite a bit. I’ve been able to progress faster here than anywhere else.”