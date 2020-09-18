State, TigerSwan settle longstanding dispute over DAPL security

"Given the way the board has treated them and gone after them, they have decided never to do any more business with North Dakota," he said.

The official agreement did not specify that the $175,000 that TigerSwan has agreed to pay is to cover costs of the board's investigation, rather than for fees or fines. The "costs" distinction was important to the company because it does not admit to any wrongdoing under the terms of the settlement.

The matter briefly held up the deal, but TigerSwan eventually decided against fighting for including the words "for costs" in the official document.

"We all know it's for costs, so we're going to move on," Boughey said.

The board is not classifying the $175,000 payment.

"At this time there is no classification other than what is set out in the agreement -- that respondents are paying $175,000 as part of a settlement agreement," Rogneby said.

He detailed spending on the case that totals about $155,000 but added "these amounts do not include unbilled costs and fees," which he said will be billed in the future.

Rogneby said the board always seeks to settle regulatory cases "due to the expense of litigation and based on the board's limited staff resources." He said the TigerSwan settlement "allows the board to recoup its litigation costs to date and it prevents the board from incurring any more expenses."

