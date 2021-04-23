Young and old, Dacotah Speedway ready to start season on time

Sierra Davenport and Dayton Olheiser aren’t old enough to drive to Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, but come today, they’ll be turning laps with a bunch of veterans on the three-eighths mile dirt oval.
Racers will put the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season far in their rearview mirrors when they start the season on time in Mandan.
“It’s obviously been easier this year. We’re starting a month and a half earlier,” track president and IMC Modified driver Jeremy Keller said. “We’ve got a real good group of people so it’s been pretty easy. It was harder (last year) because you had half the people mad because they wanted to start, and people nervous who said it wasn’t the right thing to do. Now when I’m at the track I can just focus on racing and having fun.”
Some drivers, like Hunter Domagala, used the delayed start to fine tune his WISSOTA Street Stock, which he drove to a points title and developed a friendly rivalry with his dad and points runner-up, Tracy.
“Last year was a bad deal for everybody but that gave us that much more time to get the car ready and that contributed to our success,” Hunter said. “This year the car is ready to go and I hope we can have as good a season.”
Champions Shawn Strand of Mandan (IMCA Modifieds), Hunter Domagala of Mandan (WISSOTA Streets), Donavin Wiest of Wiskek (INEX Legends), Chris Welk of Mandan (Hobby Stocks) and Ken Sandberg of Bismarck (IMCA Sport Compacts) will begin defense of their titles.
Sixty-three-year-old Ivan Sailer will take the green flag on his 42nd opening night in the familiar 55 Legend. So will 12-year-old Sierra Davenport, the youngest driver at the speedway and a rookie, and 13-year-old Dayton Olheiser, who isn’t that far behind. Olheiser raced eight times in a Legends car last year. Both followed in the footsteps of their racing fathers – A.J. Davenport and Travis Olheiser – and found their niche in a class introduced here by Ivan Sailer in 1998.
Davenport and Olheiser will be joined by fellow youngsters Samantha Fitterer, 14, and 16-year-olds Gus Jensen and Mavrick Nelson.
Sailer is the Godfather of INEX Legends in North Dakota and the reigning Legends Masters national champion. Most of the area Legends drivers got their start in one of his cars with his help.
“The thing I like about this is that every year I work with young people. This year, I have about 10 kids under the age of 17 that will be out here,” Sailer said. “This what’s great about the Legends car … from 12 to 70, it fits you. At 12, you don’t know much about the mechanics part but you can drive. So they learn how to drive.”
That doesn’t necessarily apply to Davenport. Her dad, AJ, said his daughter can literally put a new engine in a car.
“She likes being in the shop working on race cars,” AJ said. “2013 was my last year and I got out of it for a while. She kept asking ‘Dad, can we go to the races Friday?’ I said ‘I suppose.’ I was in it with my dad and he passed away. Now me and her get to do it together. It’s a blast.”
Davenport eventually got back into racing and won the Hobby Stock points title in 2019. He was fifth last season. His daughter had a simple reason for wanting to race Legends as opposed to slingshots like last year: “Because it’s way faster.”
Travis Olheiser said he’ll probably cut back on his own racing to help his son, especially early in the season.
“I love it. That’s why I’m probably not going to race as much this year,” Travis said. “I’m learning just as much as him this year. And my daughter is getting into go-carts. If they want to do them, I don’t want to take it away from them.”
Dayton learned a lot last year.
“At first, I got lapped a lot then I started keeping up with them some,” he said.
On the other end of the spectrum is Sailer, the reigning national champion. Other than the blue 55 on the side of his car, the most obvious difference between Sailer’s ride and the other 30-plus in the field is the gold star and M where the front left headlight would be. That identifies Sailer as a national Masters point champion, a title he won for the first time last year.
While Sailer runs to win, that’s not what keeps bringing him back. It’s staying up to date on cars to help other Legends drivers when they come to him needing assistance.
“For me, I’m not worried about how I do,” Sailer said. “My main thing now is to learn and to keep my customers (he owns Racer Performance Center) informed on the technology about the car so if they have a motor issue or a chassis issue, I can help. The idea of me driving is to keep my education for my customers.”
Sailer, like those first Legends drivers in 1998, all got an education in the new class.
“They were something we had never had here, a short wheelbase and a lot of rpms,” Sailer recalled. “These engines run at 10,500 RPMs. The power ratio to the wheel hook-up is way more. It makes the driver learn how to drive, so you cannot overpower it. You have to be good with the gas pedal.”
Drivers that first year had a steep learning curve. All that power in such a lightweight car had them careening all over the track. Even Sailer had a close call when he lost control and drove straight into the end of a guardrail, which went through his window almost to his face.
The fact that a Legend is a true stock car and are relatively cheap are part of the appeal. That, and the fact, that the cars can turn laps nearly as fast as a Mod, Sailer said.
“In their middle years, you have a (spouse) and kids and you can’t spend money or time on a car,” Sailer said. “This car fits you. When you’re 63, like me, it fits me because I don’t have to spend money to keep up with the good stuff and I don’t have time.”
In the late 90s, Sailer owned 10 cars and let people drive them. The class continues to grow with 20 new Legends racing this season, meaning there may be nights with 40 Legends cars at the track.
“It’s been a 20-year process to get this here,” Sailer said.
In this case, money and simplicity are the reasons it keeps growing.
“These cars all come out of a factory, you don’t need to be a mechanic. I said this is a perfect fit for a guy with a wife and two kids and a house. They can afford to go racing and they don’t need to be a master mechanic,” Sailer said.
Technology is changing, but it’s not eliminating those who can’t keep up. Sailer will run the newest generation of three-cyclinder engines this season. And being the racing promoter and businessman he is, Sailer sold two of his new engines to reigning track champion Donavin Wiest.
“That’s my job,” Sailer says with a laugh. “They say this motor will last 10 years.”
Legends are scheduled to run about 50 nights this summer in Mandan, Underwood, Wishek, Dickinson, Jamestown, Fargo, Lisbon and Glyndon and Ada, Minnesota.