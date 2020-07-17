Williston prevails in opener, Mandan bounces back to earn split

“He had a phenomenal game. He’s been swinging the bat well,” Williston coach Shawn Egge said.

His biggest hit was a three-run triple in the fourth that brought them back from a 4-1 deficit. He then scored to give Williston a 5-4 lead.

“It was one of those back-and-forth games. They hit us, we hit them,” Kjorstad said. “The last couple weeks I’ve started picking it up. I’m feeling better.”

Trailing 5-4, the Chiefs scored twice off Hill in the fifth to go up 6-5.

Blake Arenz and Lucas Burgum greeted Hill with singles and both eventually scored for a 6-5 lead.

Burgum, who started for Mandan, struck out Carter Bakken to open the sixth inning and then was replaced by Easton Andresen, who hit three of the next four batters before a wild pitch allowed Hill to score the tying run.

Cole Schmidt came on with two outs in the seventh and got the last out. But Mandan left the winning run on third in the bottom half of the inning.

Schmidt hit Hill to lead off the eighth and Meyer hit a perfect double-play grounder to short that Burgum misplayed. After a strikeout, Schmidt allowed singles to Engen, Kjorstad, Reed Hanson and Sawyer Hanson.