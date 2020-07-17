Williston prevails in opener, Mandan bounces back to earn split

If Garret Hill was suffering any effects of getting hit by a pitch three times by Mandan pitchers on Monday, he didn’t show it.
Hill worked four innings of relief, holding the Chiefs scoreless over the last three innings as Williston snapped a four-game losing streak with an 11-6 Senior Babe Ruth baseball win at Memorial Ballpark.
Hill gave up three hits overall but allowed just one walk and hit one batter over the final three innings.
Mandan came back to win the nightcap 10-0.
In the opener, the Keybirds scored five times in the eighth inning on four hits and one big error on what should have been a tailor-made double play grounder to short.
“We’re disappointed, but we were one at-bat, one play away,” Mandan coach Jake Kincaid said. “Look at the top of the eighth. With that double play, make that and it might be a lot different. I think we were right there but the scoreboard doesn’t say that.”
Mandan pitchers hit eight batters and threw seven wild pitches. Hill was drilled three times, Jaxon Meyer and Jake Engen twice each and Chris Sathe once.
Dale Kjorstad made those hurt the Chiefs. The outfielder singled, doubled and tripled while driving in five runs and scoring twice.
“He had a phenomenal game. He’s been swinging the bat well,” Williston coach Shawn Egge said.
His biggest hit was a three-run triple in the fourth that brought them back from a 4-1 deficit. He then scored to give Williston a 5-4 lead.
“It was one of those back-and-forth games. They hit us, we hit them,” Kjorstad said. “The last couple weeks I’ve started picking it up. I’m feeling better.”
Trailing 5-4, the Chiefs scored twice off Hill in the fifth to go up 6-5.
Blake Arenz and Lucas Burgum greeted Hill with singles and both eventually scored for a 6-5 lead.
Burgum, who started for Mandan, struck out Carter Bakken to open the sixth inning and then was replaced by Easton Andresen, who hit three of the next four batters before a wild pitch allowed Hill to score the tying run.
Cole Schmidt came on with two outs in the seventh and got the last out. But Mandan left the winning run on third in the bottom half of the inning.
Schmidt hit Hill to lead off the eighth and Meyer hit a perfect double-play grounder to short that Burgum misplayed. After a strikeout, Schmidt allowed singles to Engen, Kjorstad, Reed Hanson and Sawyer Hanson.
Sawyer Hanson’s single drove in two runs, but also led to a double play as Kyle Meschke, who had walked, was caught going to third and Hanson was caught going to second. But the damage was done.
“There were opportunities for them to swing momentum but our kids battled and did what they needed to do,” Egge said.
Reed Hanson had three hits in the game.
Anthony Johnson, Arenz and Burgum had two hits each for the Chiefs. Isaac Huettl and Ben Kleinknecht drove in two runs apiece.
Mandan 10, Williston 0 (5)
Garrett Froelich’s bases-loaded triple helped stake the Chiefs to a 4-0 lead in the nightcap. Huettl singled in a run in the second as Mandan extended the lead to 5-0 for starter Kleinknecht.
Huettl’s hit ended the night for Williston starter Trevyn Sundby.
The Chiefs scored five runs in the fourth and Kleinknecht coaxed a 4-6-3 double play to end the game by 10-run rule after five.
Huettl banged out three hits -- two doubles -- and drove in three runs. Burgum and Schmidt had two hits apiece.
Kleinknecht wen five innings. He gave up five hits and struck out six.
