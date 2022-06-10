 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West sweeps East in All-Star softball series

ap

Ashlee Potter of Bismarck High hits a two-run double in the first inning of Game 2 of the All-Star Softball Series on Monday in Bismarck. Potter will play softball next season at Dickinson State.

 DAVE SELVIG

The West All-Stars swept the East All-Stars on Monday at Sanford Sports Complex in Bismarck.

University of North Dakota commit Taya Hopfauf of Dickinson hit three home runs in the first game, a record for the All-Star Softball Series, as the West won the opener 12-8.

Mandan's Andi Borchers, who will continue her career at Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) in the fall, was the winning pitcher in the first game.

The West won the second game 11-4.

Bismarck High's Logan Gronberg, headed to UND to play softball in the fall, was the winning pitcher and hit a three-run homer.

Gronberg led the Demons to their first state championship on Saturday in Jamestown, beating Dickinson 7-6.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

