Top-ranked Jose Vitor Leme has big weekend in Bismarck

Riding bulls is supposed to be hard work, not fun.

Maybe reigning Professional Bull Riders’ world champion Jose Vitor Leme is far and away the best bull rider in the world because he has fun, like he did Saturday on Day 2 of the Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational at the Bismarck Event Center.

One night after claiming a $10,000 bounty by successfully riding the Chad Berger bull The Right Stuff (a score that earned 95.5 points), Leme scored 182 on two head to win the night and the PBR Touring Pro Division points that go with it.

Leme scored 90 in the long go and added a 92 on Safety Meeting on the last ride of the night to overtake 19-year-old Conner Halverson, who had earlier posted a 90 for a two-head score of 176.5 points. Leme earned 38 points and $13,492 – not counting the $10,000 – for the win.

Leme scored 88, 89.5, 95.5, 90 and 92 to win for the first time in three trips to Bismarck. The 95.5-point ride was the second-highest score Leme has ever received

“God is the secret. He gives it to me because I work so hard. I’m just so blessed,” Vitor Leme said.

The Brazilian was so in control of the bull Safety Meeting that he was spurring the bull hard on each jump through much of the ride.