The pandemic could mean breaking my football habit

Beer with pizza, long-cut wintergreen and football in the fall.
For me, all three are hard habits to break. But one of them might have to go by the wayside this fall, as college conferences cancel competition amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL season is suspect and no one really knows what will happen once high school teams kick off.
Through 11 playing, six coaching and eight spectating seasons, I can recall only one other discussion about not playing football. That was on Sept. 12, 2001 -- the day after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Only one game was being discussed, not a whole season -- and we played. This shows the weight of the decisions that have had to be made over the previous few weeks -- on all levels -- and the weight of decisions yet to come.
The last five months have turned the world on end for a lot of people. Football players, coaches, administrators and most certainly parents have dealt with a countless number of unknowns. Are we going to have a season? And if so, what’s the best way to deal with practice, games, film study and transportation? Decisions once easily made now fall into question.
From a player’s perspective -- it is time to play. The hours put in to improve individually and contribute to the team’s success will seem worthwhile only if put on display under the lights. The 2020 offseason has offered more than its fair share of adversity. The reward for all that is game day.
From a coach’s perspective --it is time to compete, but only if the kids are safe. If you need a snapshot of the 2020 offseason for coaches, think of one question you would like to ask your child’s coach before the start of this season. Now keep in mind that other parents and fans also have questions. And now realize this -- the coach has asked himself every one of those same questions, and undoubtedly others.
No one knows the answers to questions like, what will be the quality of the product on the field without spring practice and limited team activities? The loss of time for coaches to teach fundamentals and strategies could show up on Friday nights. But ultimately, that’s not the important thing -- the health and safety of the players should be priority No. 1.
From a fan’s perspective -- it is time to be entertained, and to cheer a favorite team or an alma mater to victory. But I’m not advocating for or against our local high schools having a football season. Those decisions are best made by those closest to the situation itself. So think twice before criticizing people who have to make those calls.
We’re fortunate to have the number of quality football programs in our community that we do. I have witnessed two seasons since arriving here in Bismarck, and I have seen talented, well-coached teams at Bismarck High, Century, Legacy, Mandan, Shiloh Christian and St. Mary’s.
To those teams I say good luck for a successful and safe season. Resiliency will be the virtue that wins out this year.
Bural Coffey is circulation director for The Bismarck Tribune
