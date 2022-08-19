 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Strand leads tight points race in IMCA Modifieds

050419-spt-races1.jpg

Shawn Strand (99) leads a pack of Modifieds during dirt tracking racing at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

With two weeks to go, the Dacotah Speeday IMCA Modifieds season points race is heading down to the wire.

Shawn Strand leads the pack by a narrow margin. The Mandan driver, who finished second in Friday night’s feature, has been consistently toward the front of the pack this summer – with seven top-5 finishes and a perfect 10-for-10 in the top 10.

But just nine points separates Strand (301 points), Marlyn Seidler of Underwood (297), Quentin Kinzley of Bismarck (294) and Jeremy Keller of Bismarck (292).

Seidler has posted three feature wins this summer, Kinzley one and Keller five.

On Friday night, it was Keller crossing the line first in the 25-lap feature, followed by Strand, Seidler and Kinzley. Marcus Tomlinson of Turtle Lake came in fifth.

Minot’s Spencer Wilson, Dickinson’s Travis Tooley and Keller picked up heat wins.

Hunter Domagala ran to his fifth feature win in the Wissota Street Stocks. The Mandan driver had a two-point lead in the season points race over Zach Frederick of Richardton.

In the 20-lap feature race, Hunter Domagala took the checkered flag, followed by Tract Domagala of Bismarck, Geoff Hellman of Mandan and Frederick.

Hunter Domagala and Hellman won the heat races.

Donavin Wiest of Wishek earned his second feature win of the summer in INEX Legends, moving within two points of leader Preston Martin of Lincoln in the season points chase.

Martin, who has three wins this season, finished second, followed by Alex Kukowki of Edgeley and Drew Papke of Bismarck.

Gunnar Pfaff of Ypsilanti won the B feature, with heat wins going to Papke, Kukowski, A.J. Davenport of Bismarck and Wiest.

Derrick Appert of Hazelton earned his first feature win in Hobby Stocks, followed by Mike Appert of Hazelton, Bill Hutlberg of Bismarck and Nathan Mundahl of Bismarck.

Hultberg has a 60-point lead over Josh Roehrich for the season.

Seth Howe-Kellar of Wilton and John Gartner Jr. of Mandan drove to heat wins.

In the IMCA Sport Compacts, Ken Sandberg of Bismarck crossed the line first, followed by Krys Yost of Balfour, Paul Schuh of Bismarck and Nicholas Hoffman of Bismarck. It was the fifth feature win for Sandberg, who has a five-point edge over Alex Thompson in the season points race.

Sandberg also won the heat race.

Racing resumes on Friday, Aug, 19. Season championship night is Oct. 26.

Dacotah Speedway

Friday’s results

IMCA Modifieds

Feature: 1. Jeremy Keller, Bismarck. 2. Shawn Strand, Mandan. 3. Marlyn Seidler, Underwood. 4. Quentin Kinzley, Bismarck. 5. Marcus Tomlinson, Turtle Lake. 6. Spencer Wilson, Minot. 7. Drew Christianson, Minot. 8. Travis Tooley, Dickinson. 9. Chris Barros, Bismarck. 10. Logan Schmitz, Washburn.

Heat 1: 1. Wilson. 2. Kinzley. 3. Scott Gartner, Jamestown. 4. Brent Schlafmann, Bismarck. 5. Schmitz.

Heat 2: 1. Tooley. 2. Strand. 3. Barros. 4. Isaac Sondrol, Turtle Lake. 5. Tomlinson.

Heat 3: 1. Keller. 2. Seidler. 3. Christianson. 4. Zach Frederick, Richardton. 5. Chris Tuchscherer, Burlington.

Wissota Street Stocks

Feature: 1. Hunter Domagala, Mandan. 2. Tracy Domagala, Bismarck. 3. Geoff Hellman, Mandan. 4. Zach Frederick, Richardton. 5. Jason Meidinger, Mandan. 6. Matt Dosch, Lincoln. 7. Brian Swenson, Bismarck. 8. Jason Berg, Bismarck. 9. John Feist, Bismarck. 10. Dylan Herner, Bismarck.

Heat 1: 1. H.Domagala. 2. Meidinger. 3. T.Domagala. 4. Herner. 5. Emily Mundahl, Bismarck.

Heat 2: 1. Hellman. 2. Kyle Zittleman, Mandan. 3. Frederick. 4. Swenson. 5. Dosch.

INEX Legends

Feature: 1. Donavin Wiest, Wishek. 2. Preston Martin, Lincoln. 3. Alex Kukowski, Edgeley. 4. Drew Papke, Bismarck. 5. Nate Keena, Lincoln. 6. Scott Richardson, Pelican Rapids, Minn. 7. Dauntae Martin, Bismarck. 8. Dayton Olheiser, Dickinson. 9. Gage Madler, New England. 10. Mavrick Nelson, New Salem.

B Feature: 1. Gunnar Pfaff, Ypsilanti. 2. Dustin Herz, Bismarck. 3. Robert Sigman, Dickinson. 4. Gus Jensen, Flasher.

Heat 1: 1. Papke. 2. Olhesier. 3. D.Martin. 4. Richardson. 5. Ashton Wendland, Wolford.

Heat 2: 1. Kukowski. 2. Keena. 3. Casey Martin, Bismarck. 4. Ivan Sailer, Bismarck. 5. Sierra Davenport, Bismarck.

Heat 3: 1. A.J. Davenport, Bismarck. 2. Kenneth Stadick, Underwood. 3. Kevin Jensen, Flasher. 4. Tanner Hofer, Hebron. 5. Jeffrey King, Palermo.

Heat 4: 1. Wiest. 2. P.Martin. 3. G.Madler. 4. Noah Madler, New England. 5. Nelson.

Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1. Derrick Appert, Hazelton. 2. Mike Appert, Hazelton. 3. Bill Hultberg, Bismarck. 4. Nathan Mundahl, Bismarck. 5. Josh Roehrich, Menoken. 6. John Gartner Jr., Mandan. 7. Paul Moran, Wishek. 8. Terry Davenport, Bismarck. 9. Chris Rangeloff, Bismarck. 10. Ryker Vetter, Wishek.

Heat 1: 1. Seth Howe-Kellar, Wilton. 2. D.Appert. 3. M.Appert. 4. Hultberg. 5. Morman.

Heat 2: 1. Gartner Jr. 2. N.Mundahl. 3. Roehrich. 4. Vetter. 5. Rangeloff.

IMCA Sport Compacts

Feature: 1. Ken Sandberg, Bismarck. 2. Krys Yost, Balfour. 3. Paul Schuh, Bismarck. 4. Nicholas Hoffman, Bismarck. 5. Jordan Iverson, Mandan. 6. Tom Dworshak, Bismarck. 7. Lily Christianson, Minot.

Heat 1: 1. Sandberg. 2. Schuh. 3. Stan Thompson, Bismarck. 4. Yost. 5. Alex Thompson, Bismarck.

