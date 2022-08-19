Strand leads tight points race in IMCA Modifieds

With two weeks to go, the Dacotah Speeday IMCA Modifieds season points race is heading down to the wire.

Shawn Strand leads the pack by a narrow margin. The Mandan driver, who finished second in Friday night’s feature, has been consistently toward the front of the pack this summer – with seven top-5 finishes and a perfect 10-for-10 in the top 10.

But just nine points separates Strand (301 points), Marlyn Seidler of Underwood (297), Quentin Kinzley of Bismarck (294) and Jeremy Keller of Bismarck (292).

Seidler has posted three feature wins this summer, Kinzley one and Keller five.

On Friday night, it was Keller crossing the line first in the 25-lap feature, followed by Strand, Seidler and Kinzley. Marcus Tomlinson of Turtle Lake came in fifth.

Minot’s Spencer Wilson, Dickinson’s Travis Tooley and Keller picked up heat wins.

Hunter Domagala ran to his fifth feature win in the Wissota Street Stocks. The Mandan driver had a two-point lead in the season points race over Zach Frederick of Richardton.

In the 20-lap feature race, Hunter Domagala took the checkered flag, followed by Tract Domagala of Bismarck, Geoff Hellman of Mandan and Frederick.

Hunter Domagala and Hellman won the heat races.

Donavin Wiest of Wishek earned his second feature win of the summer in INEX Legends, moving within two points of leader Preston Martin of Lincoln in the season points chase.

Martin, who has three wins this season, finished second, followed by Alex Kukowki of Edgeley and Drew Papke of Bismarck.

Gunnar Pfaff of Ypsilanti won the B feature, with heat wins going to Papke, Kukowski, A.J. Davenport of Bismarck and Wiest.

Derrick Appert of Hazelton earned his first feature win in Hobby Stocks, followed by Mike Appert of Hazelton, Bill Hutlberg of Bismarck and Nathan Mundahl of Bismarck.

Hultberg has a 60-point lead over Josh Roehrich for the season.

Seth Howe-Kellar of Wilton and John Gartner Jr. of Mandan drove to heat wins.

In the IMCA Sport Compacts, Ken Sandberg of Bismarck crossed the line first, followed by Krys Yost of Balfour, Paul Schuh of Bismarck and Nicholas Hoffman of Bismarck. It was the fifth feature win for Sandberg, who has a five-point edge over Alex Thompson in the season points race.

Sandberg also won the heat race.

Racing resumes on Friday, Aug, 19. Season championship night is Oct. 26.