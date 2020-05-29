Season opener at Dacotah Speedway set for June 5

“We knew right away that the tracks in North Dakota are primarily club run with a volunteer board of directors,” Gartner said. “There are 11 tracks and most were at a loss on what to do right away. I knew that was going to happen.”

As manager for the Dakota Classic Modified Tour since its inception the year Dacotah Speedway opened, Gartner called upon his experience dealing with government rules and regulations.

“It became clear they needed a plan for reopening,” Gartner said. “I’ve seen many plans through contacts with the Tour and found one plan from the US Motorsports Association that fit our needs. One of the things (the state) want to know was what we’re doing to keep people safe. The governor wanted to make sure we had a guideline.”

With a plan in place, all that’s left now is to get to opening day. That will benefit more than just fans and drivers.

“The thing is, I have two sons who race,” Gartner said. “We’re sitting here and the cars are done and we’re saving money. But when we’re not racing, we’re not burning tires or fuel and businesses who depend on that are hurting. They’re not selling anything.”