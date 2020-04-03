Schoellkopf named Mandan Braves swim coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Claudia Schoellkopf, a Mandan High School assistant for more than 15 years, has been named the school's head boys and girls swimming and diving coach.

She succeeds Ralph Manley, who recently resigned after 34 years as Mandan's head swim coach.

Schoellkopf, a Mandan High graduate, joined the Braves swimming and diving staff in 2002. Previously, she served as the diving coach at Fargo Shanley and assisted divers at West Fargo and Fargo South. She has 24 years of coaching experience.

At Mandan, she has been named state swimming and diving coach of the year for both boys and girls swimming. Fifteen of her divers have earned all-state honors and 13 received All-American recognition.

"Claudia's experience and familiarity with the Mandan Braves program was very important with our decision," Mandan High activities director Mark Wiest said. "Claudia has been one of the top dive coaches in the state, as she has coached state champions, along with all-state and All-American divers. ... She is motivated to build on the successes that past Mandan teams have had."

