Sam McQuade Sr. Softball Tournament hands out 14 first-place trophies

After hundreds of games and great competition all around, Sunday was the culmination of the 2022 Sam McQuade Sr. Softball Tournament around the Bismarck-Mandan area.

"It was a good time," Ductech-Grind-S2N manager Katie Vavreck said. "Good atmosphere."

Vavreck's team, a St. Paul, Minnesota-area squad, battered their opponents, Schmidt's Roofing, another team from Minnesota, for a 20-1 victory in the Women's C-D bracket championship.

"A lot of us have never been here before," Vavreck said. "It's a once in a lifetime experience."

Ductech did the vast majority of their damage in the third inning, and all with two outs to boot.

The team strung together a two-run double, a three-run home run, a two-run home run, and four RBI singles together before Schmidt's Roofing could find the third out, pushing their lead from 6-1 to 17-1.

A few insurance runs on two RBI walks and a sac fly were more than enough, and with the 15-run rule satisfied when the fourth inning came to an end, it was a statement win to close out the tournament for Ductech.

"All year, (we've been getting) big two-out hits," Vavreck said. "Runners in scoring position with two outs, we're scoring."

Even before McQuade, Ductech had been having a good month, winning several Minnesota tournaments, and usually by big margins.

"We're on a bit of a heater, we've won every tournament in June," Vavreck said. "Everyone is meshing well and picking each other up. We won Shakopee Lions, we won the Cambridge Classic, the Dudley and now McQuades. We've run-ruled every team we've faced in the championship the entirety of June."

Ductech escaped their first-round matchup against Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, with a three-run win (10-7), then started putting up the big runs that served them well in the Minnesota tournaments.

Leading into the title game early Sunday afternoon, Ductech defeated Fargo MMB-Squared Away Sports 30-20, then topped Commerce City, Colorado's Carpe Diem with a 14-2 margin.

That allowed Ductech to sit back and watch the other four teams battle it out in the losers' bracket, with Schmidt's Roofing eventually emerging with a tight 14-12 win over Carpe Diem.

"We got a lot of big home runs from our two-three-four hitters," Vavreck said. "We traveled seven and a half hours to face a team back from Minnesota. We play them at home all the time. The rest of the teams were cool as well."

While a large portion of their team had not attended McQuade previously, Ductech was hardly an unknown name at the tournament.

Under the name "Duchtech-Grind-Ambitiously Lazy," the team claimed the Women's C-D title in 2021.

"On and off the field, these are solid people," Vavreck said. "Never a bad word to say about any of them."

HOME RUNS LEAD THUNDER TO TITLE

While the six women's brackets battled it out to name their champions, the 10 men's titles were being fought over as well.

In a highly competitive Men's Masters 35+ division, a new champion emerged, with the Belcourt-Turtle Mountain Thunder powering their way past the Wahpeton Wombats for a 14-4 win.

"We put together a team, a collection from the Turtle Mountains and the Carrington-Jamestown area," Thunder team manager Keith LaVallie said. "We put together a team we thought would be competitive and we obviously put the right parts in place.

"Half this team has never played together, which speaks to the character of every guy."

Scoring in every inning but the third, the Thunder got contributions from up and down the lineup and scored runs in a variety of ways, including four run-scoring singles, an error by Wahpeton, a sac fly, and, of course, a trio of home runs.

"We have some talent guys on this team, many guys on this team can hit home runs," LaVallie said. "In our case, they were just timely. You have to have some skill to hit the ball out, and we put together the right team, the right players, and those players shined.

"We could only hit three home runs and you have to be smart with them."

It's a rare title win for LaVallie, one of the leaders of the Thunder and a long-time McQuade participant.

"We've been here since I was 18, we're avid softball players," LaVallie said. "We love the game, this is the best atmosphere you can find for softball and it's fortunate we put together a good tournament. We haven't won a title since 18 years ago, we won the Class D 18 years ago. This is very special."

A five-game winning streak saw the Thunder end the hopes of two Bismarck-area teams, a Mandan team, a Lisbon squad, and finally oust the title-hungry Wombats, who had eliminated the defending champions in the Men's Master 35+ division, Minot's Wolding Trucking-Thompson Larson team, and by a convincing 13-1 score at that.

"Coming in, the final day of McQuades, every team is good," LaVallie said. "The game before this, Wahpeton was stinging the ball and we knew we had to come out and play hard and give it our best game."

While the first, third, and fifth wins for the Thunder all came by no less than seven runs, the second and fourth games were closer.

The Thunder battled out a 15-12 win over Lisbon's Gentzkow Old Pro team in round two, then beat a combined Mandan Blackstone Tavern-Amvets-Prarie Supply team 17-13 to earn their way to the title match.

"This is a tough tournament to win," LaVallie said. "There were 20 other teams in this division, and very good softball players on those team. We came out of the gates hot and we carried that momentum."

LaVallie is already looking forward to defending the team's title at next year's McQuade tournament.

"Hats off to McQuades for putting together a top-notch tournament," LaVallie said. "We'll be back again next year to defend our title, and it's an awesome feeling."

