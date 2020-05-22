Play Ball! Bismarck Govs, Mandan Chiefs to start summer baseball season June 5

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Play ball!

After weeks of speculation and uncertainty, summer baseball in North Dakota will take the field in June for a full season under the umbrella of Senior Babe Ruth Baseball after the American Legion season was canceled due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

“The way it looks right now, other than it not being under the Legion umbrella, everything is going to be the same as it was previous years,” Mandan Chiefs coach Jake Kincaid said. “The double A and A teams have agreed to pretty much run the same as they always were.”

Under the current plan adopted by most teams in the state, schedules will remain as they were going to be during the Legion season and will conclude with state tournaments in August. There will not be advancement to regional or national tournaments this season. The Class AA state tournament will be Aug. 4-8 at Bismarck.

But most importantly, there will be baseball in a form similar to a typical summer. The nine teams in Class AA will be the nine teams that make up Class AA this year and most of Class A will be Class A still, only it will be known as Senior Babe Ruth B.

Kincaid and Bismarck coach Mike Skytland emphasized that health and safety of players and fans is paramount and that steps have been taken to mitigate risks to everyone.