Piper Harris: An athlete for all seasons

Twice Mandan has lost state-qualifying games in West Region softball.

Now, as a senior, time is running out in the chase for a state championship.

She has high hopes in volleyball.

"Not a perfect season," she said as she looked up the road. "I just want to keep improving and improving. And I want to have the improving pay off and get us to the state championship match with everything that we built."

Mandan opened the season Aug. 27 with a 3-0 victory over Grand Forks Central in the BPS Invitational Crossover in Bismarck. The road turned rocky in the next two matches, though. The Braves fell 2-1 to West Fargo and 2-1 to Fargo South.

Harris is the daughter of Jason Harris, who coached college basketball for two decades at Dakota College in Bottineau and Bismarck State College. She said being a coach's kid has been advantageous for her.

"I've always had a ball in my hand," she said in retrospect. "(Jason) has definitely been a big influence in my athletic career. I wouldn't be the athlete I am without being a coach's daughter. Getting that extra push allowed me to do things I didn't even know I could.

"I've definitely come a long way, for sure, but my expectations just get higher and higher."

Harris said her future in athletics is completely undecided. She said she'd like to play volleyball or softball in college, or possibly both. She said a major factor in her choice of a college is "where I'll get the most playing time."

