Piper Harris: An athlete for all seasons

Piper Harris has been through dozens of Mandan High School athletic contests, probably more than she can count.
She's played varsity volleyball and softball for the Braves since she was an eighth grader. She began her varsity basketball career as a sophomore and took up track last spring.
Of the four sports, she's experienced the most success in volleyball, She's played on Braves teams that finished third, second, seventh and sixth in the state Class A tournament.
Mandan placed third in volleyball in 2017 when Harris was a freshman, playing three five-game matches. The next year the Braves reached the state championship game before losing to Century in four games.
Harris said the 2017 state volleyball tournament was probably the most rewarding experience of her athletic career.
"My freshman year at the state tournament we were the (West Region) fourth seed and we beat West Fargo the (East Region) No. 1 seed in the first round of the tournament in Fargo," she recalled.
Her personal highlights are volleyball-related.
"Midco nominated me as the preseason volleyball player of the year and last year I made first team all-state," she noted.
In basketball, Harris played on a team that placed fifth in the state as a freshman. Last year the Braves lost in the West Region state qualifying round.
Twice Mandan has lost state-qualifying games in West Region softball.
Now, as a senior, time is running out in the chase for a state championship.
She has high hopes in volleyball.
"Not a perfect season," she said as she looked up the road. "I just want to keep improving and improving. And I want to have the improving pay off and get us to the state championship match with everything that we built."
Mandan opened the season Aug. 27 with a 3-0 victory over Grand Forks Central in the BPS Invitational Crossover in Bismarck. The road turned rocky in the next two matches, though. The Braves fell 2-1 to West Fargo and 2-1 to Fargo South.
Harris is the daughter of Jason Harris, who coached college basketball for two decades at Dakota College in Bottineau and Bismarck State College. She said being a coach's kid has been advantageous for her.
"I've always had a ball in my hand," she said in retrospect. "(Jason) has definitely been a big influence in my athletic career. I wouldn't be the athlete I am without being a coach's daughter. Getting that extra push allowed me to do things I didn't even know I could.
"I've definitely come a long way, for sure, but my expectations just get higher and higher."
Harris said her future in athletics is completely undecided. She said she'd like to play volleyball or softball in college, or possibly both. She said a major factor in her choice of a college is "where I'll get the most playing time."