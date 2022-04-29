PBR introducing new team series, will appear in Bismarck in June

In July, the PBR will launch a new 11-event series which will feature the top bull riders drafted to eight different teams.

From there, the teams will go head to head to earn a place in the series final to be held Nov. 4-6 in Las Vegas.

Eleven-time PBR Contractor of the Year Chad Berger asked why wait until July 25 to start? Why not have a preseason?

“I threw my hat in the ring. They didn’t come to me, I went to them,” Berger said. “I told them if they were going to have this team thing, maybe they should have a preseason. And that ensures that I will get the riders. I really don’t know how this team deal is going to work.”

With the blessing of the PBR, the King of the North Showdown will burst out of the chute June 3 in Kalispell, Montana, for the first of 12 events in North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana. Berger said the same top PBR cowboys from the Unleash the Beat Tour will compete in King of the North. The rider with the top aggregate score through all 12 events will earn $100,000.

In March, the PBR announced the new Challenger Series, which will run in conjunction with the PBR Team Series. Berger said each team will consist of seven drafted cowboys, or which five will compete at each event. All 40 riders as selected by their teams will compete during each performance.

“The (Team Series) will be 10 competitions around the country and we’re going to be like a preseason,” Berger said. “The reason I wanted to do it was to ensure that all of the good guys will be there. It’s the same guys from the PBR who feel they can get a good ride.”

They know what they will get from Berger bulls. The Mandan contractor has won the past eight Contractor of the Year awards. Berger anticipates selecting eight different pens with bulls of equal rankness levels so the competition is fair. Teams then will select which rider they want to put on which bull.

“They’ll be evenly matched and you’ll have a draw where a set of bulls will go to a set of cowboys,” Berger explained.

The King of the North Showdown makes a stop at the Bismarck Event Center June 17-18 and concludes with the finals at the Y’s Men’s Rodeo in September in Minot. The event will stop in Dickinson Sept. 2-3.

The top 40 cowboys during the season will qualify for Minot and a chance for the big payoff.

“When I was riding bulls, if you won $500 you had a hell of a payday,” Berger recalled. “You thought you just got rich.”

If all goes well and the event continues, it will add even more to Berger’s growing legend.

“I’m pretty excited to have it,” Berger said. “We’ll be the first one ever. If it does take off, then Bismarck, North Dakota, had one of the very first ones.”

