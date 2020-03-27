Options exist to stay active during coronavirus shutdown

Even with everything shut down, there are still ways to get some exercise.
Whether it’s walking outside, or searching the web for ideas, local fitness experts say it's important to find a way to get up and go.
“It doesn’t have to be something grand,” said April Robinson, group fitness director at Missouri Valley YMCA. “Right now, it’s the simple things that can be the most impactful. We’re all facing limitations right now to some degree. We want to be safe, but at the same time we want to stay active. It’s a good time to think outside the box.”
Chris Rivinius of Sanford POWER, has been putting his medical expertise to use. Rivinius and other Sanford trainers have been assisting at hospitals as the coronavirus outbreak rages on.
“We’re helping out the best way we know how,” Rivinius said. “Doctors and nurses are on the front lines of this thing. Whatever we can do, we want to help.”
Sanford Health closed its POWER sports academies and wellness centers on March 12. Rivinius said the company plans to reassess the situation on March 30 to determine its next course of action.
He said plenty can still be accomplished to maintain good physical and emotional health.
“The biggest thing, first and foremost, is to enjoy some more time with your family to reconnect on a more personal level,” Rivinius said. “Sometimes with as busy as we are, we can lose time for the things that matter most.”
Top experts like Rivinius can rattle off scores of specific exercises that everyday people can achieve, even if they’re relegated to their basement without high-tech equipment. However, there are also activates that can be accomplished simply with a stroll through the backyard.
“If there are weeds or branches that need to be picked up, just spring-cleaning type activities, any physical activity is great for your cardiovascular health,” Rivinius said. “We don’t want to be cooped up at our desk or lying on the couch. We need to stay active, jack up that heart rate.”
The YMCA closed its Bismarck and Mandan locations on Tuesday in accordance with national and local guidelines restricting groups of more than 50 people. The YMCA plans to stay closed until the governor rescinds its executive order.
In the meantime, websites like www.y360.com offer many options for getting the blood flowing at home. A simple Google search also does the trick.
“There are a lot of options out there for adults, for the kiddos. For doing things together or separately. There are virtual options we can set people up with at the Y,” Robinson said. “Whether you have your kids run up and down the stairs, do jumping jacks, it doesn’t have to be some customized, super-specific workout. It can be something very simple that ends up being very productive.”
The warming weather also opens options.
“I encourage people in this wonderful season of better-than-average weather to get outside,” Robinson said. “Get some fresh air, take some Vitamin D, stay active … simple things can go a long way.”
Robinson and the 32-member YMCA leadership staff remain in the facilities, performing deep cleaning and sanitizing for when the doors open again. In the meantime, help is just a click away.
“The biggest thing for me is we want people to know if they have questions or concerns or want tips or more information to reach out to our websites, our Facebook pages. We’re here to help,” Robinson said. “It’s important that we take care of ourselves during these weird times and when the time comes, we want our facilities to be the cleanest, most inviting and welcoming and the most exciting experiences to engage in.”
