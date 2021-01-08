New Salem-Almont prevails with wins over Legacy, Turtle Mountain

"If each kid, whether he won or lost, improved one percent it's a victory for us," he said.

Thirteen wrestlers came through the Dec. 30 proceedings with 2-0 records, seven from New Salem-Almont, four from Legacy and two from Turtle Mountain. Four of them, NS-A's Ethan Maier and Cole Nagel and Turtle Mountain's Stephen Leonard and Tanner LaRocque, racked up a pair of pins.

Three Holstein wrestlers came out of the triangular with perfect season records intact. Wyatt Engwicht at 113 pounds, Ethan Maier at 125 and Allan Heins at 285 remain unbeaten. Ty Wolding at 160 suffered his first loss, a 17-6 major decision, to Legacy's Draken Stugelmeyer.

NS-A improved to 6-0 in duals on Dec. 30 after winning a championship in the 12-team Linton Lions tournament on Dec. 19.

With just nine wrestlers entered, the Holsteins totaled 161.5 points to finish 34 points ahead of the field.

"My goal was to finish in the top four or five," Wolding said. "We had five guys in the finals and five champions, so we really had a good day. ... We're really young. We only have one senior on the team."

Wolding said it will be interesting to see where the Holsteins fit in with South Border, Velva and Lisbon as the season plays out.