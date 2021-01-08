 Skip to main content
New Salem-Almont prevails with wins over Legacy, Turtle Mountain

New Salem-Almont prevails with wins over Legacy, Turtle Mountain

123120-spt-new-salem-wrestling

New Salem-Almont's Cole Nagel, facing, wins his 220-pound match by fall in the first period over Chris Laducer of Turtle Mountain at the Legacy Triangular meet on Wednesday.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

 If New Salem-Almont wrestling coach Dave Wolding had second thoughts about getting his undefeated team involved in a triangular with two Class A schools, he disguised it well.

 "I love it. I had no reservations at all, That's what makes kids tougher. We have a couple more Class A teams we're going to dual," Wolding said after his team defeated Turtle Mountain 70-12 and Legacy 46-24 on Dec. 30 in a triangular at Haussler gym in Bismarck.

 Legacy downed Turtle Mountain 60-24 in the other dual on the schedule.

 Wolding said he was impressed by the way his wrestlers competed on Wednesday.

 "I liked the way we got into the tough matches and stood up to the Class A kids," he noted.

 Lars Jacobsen, who shares Legacy head coaching duties with Steven Monk, said he had no second thoughts about bringing the Holsteins into the triangular.

 "None. Competition is competition. It give us a chance to see good wrestlers who are tough and shows us what we have to work on," he observed. "Why shy away from somebody because they're in a different division? We can't go out of state and we can't go out east. We're limited to what's available to us, so let's make the best of it."

 Jacobsen said his wrestlers benefited from tangling with New Salem-Almont. 

 "If each kid, whether he won or lost, improved one percent it's a victory for us," he said.

 Thirteen wrestlers came through the Dec. 30 proceedings with 2-0 records, seven from New Salem-Almont, four from Legacy and two from Turtle Mountain. Four of them, NS-A's Ethan Maier and Cole Nagel and Turtle Mountain's Stephen Leonard and Tanner LaRocque, racked up a pair of pins.

 Three Holstein wrestlers came out of the triangular with perfect season records intact. Wyatt Engwicht at 113 pounds, Ethan Maier at 125 and Allan Heins at 285 remain unbeaten. Ty Wolding at 160 suffered his first loss, a 17-6 major decision, to Legacy's Draken Stugelmeyer.

 NS-A improved to 6-0 in duals on Dec. 30 after winning a championship in the 12-team Linton Lions tournament on Dec. 19.

 With just nine wrestlers entered, the Holsteins totaled 161.5 points to finish 34 points ahead of the field.

 "My goal was to finish in the top four or five," Wolding said. "We had five guys in the finals and five champions, so we really had a good day. ... We're really young. We only have one senior on the team."

 Wolding said it will be interesting to see where the Holsteins fit in with South Border, Velva and Lisbon as the season plays out.

 "We've got a nice full team, but we're very, very young," he noted. "But these kids will do what you want them to do. That's why we're getting it done."

 Turtle Mountain was open at five weight classes on Dec. 30, and coach Derrick Dixon said it's an uphill battle the Braves will be fighting all season.

 Due to coronavirus precautions and protocols Turtle Mountain didn't field teams during the fall sports season and is not allowing middle school athletes to compete on varsity teams. Other wrestlers chose not to participate due to concerns about the virus.

 "I just hope we don't lose any more," Dixon said.

 Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Dixon said he expected to have a much larger team. 

 "We expected to have a full lineup for sure. I'd say, roughly, we should have had about 25 kids out this year," he observed. 

New Salem-Almont 70, Turtle Mountain 12

160 pounds: Ty Wolding, NSA, pinned Josiah Marcellais, 2:51. 170: Mason Olander, NSA, won by forfeit. 182: Tayson Klatt, NSA, won by forfeit. 195: Lane Huber, NSA, pinned Keyoun Martin, 1:55. 220: Cole Nagel, NSA, pinned Chris Laducer, 1:31. 285: Tanner LaRocque, TM, pinned Haaken Jacobsen, 2:18. 106: Trenton Klatt, NSA, won by forfeit.

113: Wyatt Engwicht, NSA, won by forfeit. 120: Cole Gerhardt, NSA, won by forfeit. 126: Ethan Maier, NSA, pinned Gage Lunday, 1:14. 132: Riley Doll, NSA, def. Derrell Azure, major dec. 11-1. 138: Stephen Leonard, TM, pinned Kaden Tomac, 1:52. 145: Cody Irwin, NSA, pinned Keon Laducer, 1:54. 152: Ethan Hammons, NSA, pinned Dalton Short, 1:32.

Legacy 60, Turtle Mountain 24

170 pounds: Weston Snyder, L, won by forfeit. 182: Riley Martin, L, won by forfeit. 195: Ethan Mitchell, L, pinned Keyoun Martin, 1:59. 220: Chris Laducer, TM, pinned Kameron Lund, 1:33. 285: Tanner LaRocque, TM, pinned Haaken Jacobsen, 1:31. 106: Nicolas Enzminger, L, won by forfeit. 113: Clark Thompson, L, won by forfeit.

120: Joey Enzminger, L, won by forfeit. 126: J.J. Thompson, L, pinned Gage Lunday, :2:47. 132: Derrell Azure, TM, pinned Caden Eckroth, :56. 138: Stephen Leonard, TM, pinned Cannon Bertsch, 3:36. 145: Isaac Mitchell, L, pinned Keon Laducer, 3:28. 152: Tim Kadrmas, L, pinned Dalton Short, 1:49. 160: Draken Stugelmeyer, L, pinned Josiah Marcellais, :59.

Record: Turtle Mountain 0-2.

New Salem-Almont 46, Legacy 24

182 pounds: Riley Martin, L, def. Tayson Klatt, 6-4, OT. 195: Ethan Mitchell, L, pinned Lane Huber, :45. 220: Cole Nagel, NSA, pinned Kameron Lund, 3:13. 285: Allan Heins, NSA, pinned Haaken Jacobsen, 1:58. 106: Nicolas Enzminger, L, pinned Trenton Klatt, 1:39. 113: Wyatt Engwicht, NSA, pinned Clark Thompson, 2:28. 120: Cole Gerherdt, NSA, def. J.J. Thompson, 6-4.

126: Ethan Maier, NSA, pinned Joey Enzminger, 5:01. 132: Riley Doll, NSA, pinned Caden Eckroth, 1:10. 138: Kden Tomac, NSA, pinned Cannon Bertsch, 3:22. 145: Cody Irwin, NSA, def. Isaac Mitchell, major dec., 15-7. 152: Tim Kadrmas, L, def. Ethan Hammond, tech. fall, 17-2. 160: Draken Stugelmeyer, L, def. Ty Wolding, major dec., 17-6. 170: Mason Olander, NSA, def. Weston Snyder, 5-4.

Records: New Salem-Almont 6-0, Legacy 2-3.

