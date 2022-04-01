Mandan's senior-heavy roster ready to roll

A stellar 2021 regular season led to a disappointing West Region tournament for the Mandan baseball team.

After going 18-6 overall with an 11-5 mark in region play, the Braves lost twice in the state qualifiers to end their season.

"We had a good season last year, the boys played well, but when we got to tournament time, things just didn't click," Mandan coach Dewitt Mack said. "We didn't get timely hits, we made mistakes we didn't typically make.

"We're focusing on a different mental approach and making sure we're mentally ready to play every game."

Mandan's 2022 roster is senior-heavy, and that has other coaches in the West Region taking notice.

The release of the West Region preseason coaches poll placed Mandan in second behind Dickinson, which finished third at state last year.

"That puts a target on us, and everybody is going to be gunning for us," Mack said. "I wasn't surprised that, with nine seniors, other coaches could see the leadership and maturity and put us that high."

Among those nine are a trio that's expected to head Mandan's starting pitching rotation.

"Last year, Ben Kleinknecht was one of our main pitchers," Mack said. "Lucas Burgum, Avery Bogner, and Stetson Kuntz threw quite a few innings for us last year and a fair number for Legion as well, so they'll be our leaders on the hill."

Burgum, Bogner and Kuntz are joined in their final high school season by fellow seniors Regan Schlosser, Luke Darras, Isaac Huettl, Turner Locken, Preston McElvaney, and Seth Arenz.

The top trio will pitch a fair amount, but when they aren't pitching, Mack will have them and the rest of his team playing a number of different positions around the field.

"At Mandan, you play multiple positions and fill multiple roles," Mack said. "You'll be called upon to contribute throughout the season."

Mack isn't planning on taking things easy on this year's squad.

"The baseball knowledge is pretty good with this group of guys," he said. "We've seen that in practice already, their understanding of the game is further ahead than in the past. That should allow us to work on different things, both offensively and defensively."

That difficulty level extends to the schedule as well. The lone regular season matchup between the top two teams in the preseason poll comes on Mandan's second game of the year.

"It'll be a big game because it'll be two of the top teams in the West," Mack said of Mandan's matchup with Dickinson on April 7. "It would be nice to face them a second time, but it could be a deciding game come the end of the season."

The rest of the West Region isn't going to be easy either. Mack wants his players to understand that they have to approach games the same way every day.

"There aren't any teams in the West that are a cakewalk," he said. "Every team has good athletes and depending on how hard they play, they can beat you any day. It all starts on top of the hill. If you have a good pitcher, that can be a huge difference in a game."

When the playoffs roll around, Mandan will have a bit of an advantage as the West Region tournament host.

"It's always big when you get to play at home," Mack said. "Familiarity with the field, the fans, it's always a bonus. We have to make sure we come ready to play."

"It'll be an interesting season with a lot of good, quality baseball being played," Mack said. "A lot of good athletes out here in the West Region, and it should be a lot of fun."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.