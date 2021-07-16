Mandan's Parker Harm signed by the Kansas City Royals

Parker Harm was hoping for a chance. Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals gave it to him.

The Mandan product was not selected in the 20-round Major League Baseball draft, but the North Dakota State All-American left-handed pitcher was quickly scooped up by Kansas City. In fact, the Royals called Harm before the draft was over to tell him he would not be selected, but that they wanted to sign him right after it was over.

"Obviously, you'd like to be a draft pick, but I'm very happy with everything at this point with how old I am," he said. "It's the draft. It could either way. A lot of guys in my position won't get an opportunity like this, so I'm very grateful that I get to continue playing and hopefully it blossoms from here."

Harm's age (24) was the only strike against him. His senior season for the Bison was off the charts.

In NDSU's NCAA Division I era, Harm was the first player to earn All-American honors. He ranked among the leaders in the nation in strikeouts-per-nine-innings at 15.1. He struck out 62 batters in 37 innings and posted an earned-run average of 1.70. His 12 saves set a new record and he finished with the highest strikeout rate (10.58) and tied for the second-most in saves (15) in program history.