Mandan's Huettl excelling at the plate and behind it

From his usual position behind the plate, Isaac Huettl can see everything that happens on the baseball field: every pitch, every shift, every runner trying to take another base.

Despite his age -- 16 years old -- he’s a veteran on the Mandan Chiefs Senior Babe Ruth roster and he’s earned the right to be the team’s front-line catcher the past two seasons.

“We’ve kind of put a lot on his plate, being the catcher and the 3-hitter and he pitches a little bit for us,” Mandan coach Jake Kincaid said. “We’ve asked a lot of him and he’s answered the bell.”

Has he ever. Huettl solidifies the Chiefs’ defense up the middle and is equally impressive at the plate, where he is one of the team’s top run producers.

“I’ve always loved catching,” Kincaid said. “I just love putting on the gear and going behind the plate. It’s always been fun, ever since I was young.”

Kincaid said he knew right away last season that Huettl was going to be an impact player early. He was a dual roster player as a 15-year-old, playing with the Mandan A’s and Chiefs. His gig with the A’s was short-lived.