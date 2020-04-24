Mandan's Harris headed to Minot State after one year at Northern State

Kennedy Harris is coming closer to home.
The former two-time all-state basketball player at Mandan High is transferring from one NSIC school to another. After playing her freshman season at Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D., Harris is headed to Minot State.
Harris played in all 30 games last season for the Wolves, but she was looking for a fresh start.
"I loved Northern. The school was great but the basketball part didn't fit me right," she said. "I wanted to get closer to home and I think the style Minot plays is more up-tempo, more my pace and I think a better fit for me as a player.
"I wanted to see the court a lot more and find my game."
Harris, who also considered the University of Mary, will have three years of eligibility remaining. However, she will have to sit out next season (2020-21) due to transfer rules.
Harris, a 5-foot-6 guard, will play for Mark Graupe, who has made many coaching stops across the state prior to taking over the Beavers three years ago, including Dickinson State.
"Him and my dad are good friends," Harris said. "I've known him for a while."
Harris scored 1,605 points in her high school career at Mandan. She also had 481 assists and 271 steals. Last season for the Wolves (14-16) she averaged 3.1 points per game in 12.2 minutes of action.
In effect, she had another mini-recruiting process, doing so when in-person meetings between athletes and coaches are prohibited.
"It was tough. Probably tougher than the first time because I had to leave Northern, and that's not easy," she said. "It was a lot of emails back and forth. The two schools (Minot and U-Mary) I knew both really well so I didn't need to go see anything."
Minot State went 7-20 overall and 4-18 in Northern Sun play last season. Graupe's incoming recruiting class features Bismarck State College All-American Amber Stevahn, along with Sydney Andersen of Killdeer, who also played at BSC the past two years.
"They've signed some great players. I'll only get to play with them for one year but I'm really looking forward to it," Harris said. "I'm super excited. This year isn't going to be the best, not getting to play, but I'll keep working on my game and try to improve for next year."
