Mandan's Harm bringing the heat out of bullpen for Bison, drawing looks from MLB teams

"Last year with just five rounds, I knew it probably wasn't going to happen and I understood why," he said.

This time around, he's hoping to get a phone call.

"I feel like I've done everything I can. I don't feel like I have a lot more to prove," he said. "I'm hoping to get an opportunity."

Modern big league rosters feature bloated 14-man pitching staffs in many cases, which include upwards of nine relievers. Harm has pitched almost exclusively out of the bullpen for the Bison. Of his 64 collegiate appearances, 61 have come as a reliever.

"I would like to think I kind of match up with the way the game is going with relievers and bullpen usage. That's the way I've pitched here," Harm said. "In the future, maybe I could be that one-inning guy or matchup-type guy. That probably is where I could fit in best."

Harm's gaudy strikeout numbers are not a one-hit wonder. He currently ranks seventh all-time at NDSU in Ks with 175 and is likely to finish his career in the top five. The Bison still have five more regular season games followed by the Summit League tournament May 27-29 in Omaha.

Winning has made the season that much more enjoyable.