Mandan's Harm bringing the heat out of bullpen for Bison, drawing looks from MLB teams

Parker Harm is piling up punchouts at the D-I level and people are taking notice.
The Mandan High product, and current relief pitcher for North Dakota State, is striking out batters out at a dizzying pace. Harm has fanned 50 batters in only 28 innings. His strikeout-per-9-inning rate of 16.1 ranks third in all of NCAA Division I college baseball.
Harm was in fine form Friday night, striking out the side in NDSU's 7-4 win over South Dakota State at Newman Field.
"It kind of blows my mind. It's cool, but I don't try to focus on it," Harm said. "My teammates bring it up. We have a good time with it. More than anything I'm just trying to execute my pitches and get guys out."
He's done that and it's drawn plenty of attention outside of Fargo. Harm, a senior, has been contacted by eight major league baseball teams as the draft approaches in mid-July.
Harm, a left-hander with a fastball up to 93 mph and a wipeout slider, ranks in the top 15 in D-I with eight saves for the Bison, who are having a breakout season.
In 28 innings, Harm has allowed just seven earned runs on 19 hits for the 34-14 Bison, who currently sit second in the Summit League standings behind Oral Roberts.
Harm had some hope of being drafted last season before the number of rounds was slashed from 40 in 2019 to five in 2020 for pandemic-related reasons. This year, the draft features 20 rounds and begins July 11.
"Last year with just five rounds, I knew it probably wasn't going to happen and I understood why," he said.
This time around, he's hoping to get a phone call.
"I feel like I've done everything I can. I don't feel like I have a lot more to prove," he said. "I'm hoping to get an opportunity."
Modern big league rosters feature bloated 14-man pitching staffs in many cases, which include upwards of nine relievers. Harm has pitched almost exclusively out of the bullpen for the Bison. Of his 64 collegiate appearances, 61 have come as a reliever.
"I would like to think I kind of match up with the way the game is going with relievers and bullpen usage. That's the way I've pitched here," Harm said. "In the future, maybe I could be that one-inning guy or matchup-type guy. That probably is where I could fit in best."
Harm's gaudy strikeout numbers are not a one-hit wonder. He currently ranks seventh all-time at NDSU in Ks with 175 and is likely to finish his career in the top five. The Bison still have five more regular season games followed by the Summit League tournament May 27-29 in Omaha.
Winning has made the season that much more enjoyable.
"We were due. The core of the team, a lot of us have been around a while," Harm said. "Probably the biggest difference is, in the past in one-run games, we weren't winning as many of those games. This year, we're winning a lot of close games. That's what good teams do.
"We got a really good group of guys. The chemistry we have on the team is pretty special."
Last season, the Bison were off to an 8-9 start, but that included a victory over Minnesota in the early going. Harm was the winning pitcher in that game. However, before the season could get really cranked up, everything was canceled.
Needing to stay sharp, Harm latched on with a local amateur team — the Moorhead Brewers — a team headed up by a few former NDSU ballplayers.
"Just to be able to get some innings was good," Harm said. "There weren't a lot of options available once the season was canceled."
That will not be a problem after this season ends. He and teammate Ben Smith have been invited to pitch in a summer collegiate league, which would fill any gap before the draft and allow for wider exposure.
Harm's potential path is similar to that of fellow Mandan Brave Jay Flaa, who recently got a brief call-up by the Baltimore Orioles. Flaa, who also pitched at NDSU, is now in the Atlanta Braves organization after being picked up on waivers earlier this week.
"He's really grinded and earned it. His resilience and determination to stick with it definitely sets a great example," Harm said.
One potential strike against Harm could be his age. At 24, he's older than many draft prospects. However, he's hoping on-field production prevails.
"I think it just comes down to getting a chance," he said. "Really, that's all I'm hoping for is some team to give me a shot."
