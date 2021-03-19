Mandan's Gartner ready to race at Bristol

It’s still a couple of months before John Gartner Jr. starts turning laps at Dacotah Speedway, but the Mandan racer has spent much of the winter getting ready to run an event on the half-mile oval at Bristol Motor Speedway. Yes, that Bristol.
The famous NASCAR track has been covered with dirt for the Bristol Dirt Nationals, capped on March 28 by the Cup Series Food City Dirt Race. But from this week, the track will belong to drivers like Gartner and his brother, Scott.
The Gartners will run IMCA Stock Cars, which are only part of the show. Other classes will include Super Late Models, Modifieds, Sport Mods, 602 and 604 Late Models, Hornets and Open Modifieds.
Gartner, who finished second in Hobby Stock points at Dacotah Speedway last year, said as soon as he heard about the event he jumped at the chance to get on the track in northeast Tennessee.
“It’s like a bucket list thing to get to race on a NASCAR track,” Gartner said. “When I saw they were racing my class at that track it was like … I gotta go. You had to register and you had to be quick because they limited out at 200 cars and it filled up by the end of the day.”
Gartner left for Bristol on March 13 so he can get to Thunder Valley to turn practice laps before the event starts. Gartner was scheduled to race Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
“The first two nights will be heats and qualifying races. That’s how you qualify for Saturday,” Gartner said.
Racing enthusiasts are anxious to see what racing on dirt with 19-degree banking (down from the regular 30 degrees) is like.
Putting 40 NASCAR cars on the track under normal conditions is much like riding around a pinball machine. The longer the race, the more color cars pick up from competitors as they bump around the tight track, scarring their shiny Fords, Chevys and Toyotas. Rubbing is racing, right?
Gartner’s home track in Mandan is three-eighths of a mile while Bristol is a half-mile around the bottom and five-eighths around the top, meaning it’s larger than the tracks he’s run around North Dakota.
He’s looking forward to the adventure.
“This is the first time for me to travel that far south, so for me it’s a pretty big race,” Gartner said.
The week leading up to Gartner’s departure was spent mostly in the garage getting his snappy red, white and blue No. 147 Plymouth track ready. He’s owned the car, one of a collection of more than 50, for 10 years but never raced it.
“This is the first time I’ve ever raced this car. I’ve been slowly building it.”
Gartner’s collection of race cars includes three Modified, three Hobby Stocks and his Stock Car.
Gartner said his Bristol car is a throwback deal.
“My dad (John) used to have the paint scheme and it’s my grandpa’s (John) number when he used to run,” Gartner said.
The event will give Gartner a little track time before Dacotah Speedway conducts test and tune on April 17. Racing starts April 23. He raced his distinctive winged Dodge to 820 points, just 32 points out of a track championship last season.