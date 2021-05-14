Mandan's Domagala drives 'rocket' to Streets feature win

“Last week, that was a ride I don’t wish on anybody,” Seidler recalled. “We could have done without that. We destroyed about everything on this car. The frame stood up awesome.”

Seidler held off Shawn Strand to win their heat race, but the feature was different. After running with Mark Dahl up front early, Seidler began pulling away with Strand in pursuit. A caution with 21 laps left brought Seidler back to the pack. Soon, Strand was in front.

“When Shawn came by on the top, I thought ‘man, I didn’t think we sucked that bad,’” Seidler said. “Everybody made enough laps up there and at the track took rubber and everybody is fast on that rubber. That killed us.”

Strand actually welcomed the race’s last caution with three laps left.

“I was a little nervous on the restart but I was better off getting out of the lapped traffic because they were clogged. I had to make the right decisions not to get into the back of them and worry about the guy behind me,” Strand said. “When I got into that situation, I had to use my head and be patient and that’s hard to do.”

Quentin Kinzley and Jeremy Keller, both of whom took second in their heats, finished third and fourth after starting 10th and 11th, respectively.