Mandan tops BHS in high-scoring season opener

The Mandan Braves had 283 days to prepare for Tuesday’s boys basketball season opener against Bismarck High School.
Brandon Schafer, Mandan coach, said he used that time to find the pieces needed to solve the Demons’ unrelenting pressure. Those pieces helped the Braves knock off the defending West Region champions 91-87 at the Mandan gym.
“We only have three guys that have ever played on the varsity,” Schafer said of Tyler Thilmony, Jayce Lowman and Jacob Pierce. “I’m very proud of how we responded throughout the game.”
Lowman scored 17 points, Pierce had 13 and Thilmony nine.
But it was the contributions of three newcomers that made the biggest difference. Junior post Aaron Grubb had a team-high 20 points, 13 in the second half, in his varsity debut. Junior forward Lucas Burgum had 13 of his 19 in the second half and senior center Jaxon Duttenhefer had seven points and drew some key charges in his first game since his freshman year.
“I’m very proud,” Schafer added. “That’s a really good win against a really good team.”
Schafer knew it would take a lot of points to come out on top.
“That’s a lot of points and I thought we had a pretty good defensive effort. We had stretches where we were good defensively. That was a gutty win,” Schafer said.
Nine months after the Class A state boys’ basketball tournament was brought a screeching halt, a new season kicked off in the Mandan gym with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging outside.
The already delayed season had to wait out a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and overtime junior varsity game. When the teams finally got on the floor, the Demons looked just like the West Region champions of last season off the opening tip: one pass, 3-pointer, 3-0 after just 11 seconds.
But Mandan scored 13 of the next 15 points to go up 13-5 with 12:48 left in the half. That turned out to be its largest lead of the first half.
Treysen Eaglestaff had 11 of his game-high 26 points in the first and Max Tschosik seven as the Demons took a 40-37 lead into halftime. They had a nine-point lead with 2:58 left before the Braves got baskets by Duttenhefer and Grubb and two free throws by Lowman for a 6-0 run to close within three points at 36-33.
Thilmony answered Eaglestaff’s two free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining with a 3-pointer from just inside the half-court line as time ran out to make it a three-point game again.
It was tight early in the second half until Duttenhefer’s layup gave the Braves a lead they held until a 17-4 run by the Demons later in the half. The BHS spurt not only erased a nine-point lead but gave them a 70-65 edge with 6:42 left. Eaglestaff had 10 points in the run, including two free throws that started it and one of his four 3-pointers to end it.
“We were ready for the pressure they bring. It was relentless. And our guys played with composure,” Schafer said.
Instead of wilting, the Braves responded in kind. Grubb had six straight points for Mandan, helping it back into the lead 73-72. The lead exchanged hands four more times, the last time when Burgum hit a 3-pointer for an 81-79 lead with 2:49 remaining.
Bismarck got within 89-87 on two Eaglestaff free throws with 5.9 seconds left, but Lowman iced the game with a pair of free throws with 4.8 seconds on the clock.
Gunner Swanson and Tschosik had 11 points each for Bismarck, which was ranked third in the preseason poll. Cade Kivisto had all 10 of his points in the second half.
