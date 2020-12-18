Mandan tops BHS in high-scoring season opener

Schafer knew it would take a lot of points to come out on top.

“That’s a lot of points and I thought we had a pretty good defensive effort. We had stretches where we were good defensively. That was a gutty win,” Schafer said.

Nine months after the Class A state boys’ basketball tournament was brought a screeching halt, a new season kicked off in the Mandan gym with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging outside.

The already delayed season had to wait out a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and overtime junior varsity game. When the teams finally got on the floor, the Demons looked just like the West Region champions of last season off the opening tip: one pass, 3-pointer, 3-0 after just 11 seconds.

But Mandan scored 13 of the next 15 points to go up 13-5 with 12:48 left in the half. That turned out to be its largest lead of the first half.