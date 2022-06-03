Mandan surprises in high jump, Korsmo extends streak on full Day 2 of State Track and Field

Mandan's Morgan Sheldon entered the high jump competition knowing that she was competing against all three of the girls that finished above her in the same event last season.

This time, the senior got some revenge, and a nice send-off present in her final state track meet, winning the high jump with a top effort of 5-03.00.

"I knew I needed a personal record sometime soon, and I think now is the best time for me to peak, at the state meet," Sheldon said. "I had to think about keeping my cool and just do the fundamentals. It feels like I left everything out there, and this helps me feel good going into my college track years."

Sheldon's victory was assured when 2021 defending champion, Hope Stein of Century, was unsuccessful in all three of her attempts to hit 5-3.

Both Stein and Grand Forks Red River's Lauryn Rydell, who tied Sheldon for fourth last season, were unsuccessful in their trio of attempts to level Sheldon's mark.

"In the WDA, Hope Stein and Adison Sagaser (Legacy) are some good competition for me, Lexi (Hagen) from Bismarck, I've become close with all of them," Sheldon said. "I wouldn't even see them as competitors, I just see them as people I can cheer on and people that push me to do my best."

Entering with a personal record of 5-1, a mark she matched both for her state seed and her state competition last year, Sheldon bested the mark not once, but twice as she cleared the winning leap on her second attempt.

"At (West Regions), I didn't clear 5-1, so coming in today I was a little scared to jump that," Sheldon said. "But when I came in at 5-1, I made my first attempt, so I figured today would be a good day. Then 5-2, I made that one and that was my first personal record, then 5-3, I missed the first attempt and figured now's the time to prove myself and I can do it, and I made it on my second attempt.

"Five-four was a big stretch, but I thought I would attempt it, because I had the choice to scratch it there and save my legs for hurdles, but I thought 'why not give it a go?'"

Sheldon's day was made even better when she qualified for finals in both of her other events, the 100- (third-place finish) and 300-meter (eighth-place finish) hurdles.

Sheldon wasn't the only Mandan athlete to have a positive Day 2.

Acey Elkins, Mandan's top girls distance runner, improved on her seed time to take third in the mile run, finishing behind Anna Lien of Fargo North and Eleni Lovgren of Williston.

"There was a lot of good competition," Elkins said. "I'm really happy with the third place. I try to go out a little slower so I don't die towards the end. I go out slower, try to pick it up in the middle, and try to keep the same pace."

It was the second time Elkins, who is scheduled to compete in the 800-meter run today, had improved on her seed time at state.

"I'm happy with it, I just have to remember that rankings don't mean anything," Elkins said. "At the state meet, everyone is going to try their hardest and go their hardest because it's the last meet."

Elkins took fifth in the two mile May 26 after seeding ninth entering the meet.

"I didn't run the 3200 much this year, so it was a risk to choose to do the 3200," Elkins said. "I'm glad I chose it, and I think state's going well so far. I'm excited for my senior year, excited to keep working hard and I have times to improve and get those times."

KORSMO EXTENDS MILE RUN STREAK

A familiar last name was right at the top of the boys mile performance sheet entering the state meet.

Brady Korsmo, younger brother of Sean and long-distance runner for Bismarck High, kept the 1600-meter run title in the family Friday when he pulled off a final-lap overtake of Williston's Ethan Moe.

"I don't know how else to say it, it's just awesome, it's what I was training for," Korsmo said. "For a few weeks now, our coaches have been drilling it into us that track is a team sport. A lot of times throughout the season we're trying to qualify for state, and it takes away from the team aspect of the sport, and our coaches have been hammering that we can win a state title."

Sean Korsmo was the best of the best in long-distance running at the 2019 and 2021 state meets, as he won the mile and two-mile races both years.

This year, with Sean graduating after last season, the responsibility of winning the titles fell to Brady.

"I was thinking about (keeping the title in the family) before the race," Korsmo said. "Three's a streak, and it's amazing to be a part of that."

While not quite able to match his brother's success in the 3200 (Brady finished third in the two mile race Thursday), Korsmo stuck right with Moe and West Fargo Sheyenne's Caeden Johnson in the early stages of the race.

"Our plan was for me to sit on the front guys and then outkick them," Korsmo said. "I think I did that pretty well."

Moe did pull ahead for a while, but Korsmo's race plan was successful and he overtook his West Region competitor for the title.

"I have a pretty good finish, we found that out last night where I finished well on the two mile," Korsmo said. "I don't know where it comes from, it's just the want to do it."

Teammate Parker Hintz was just behind Korsmo, finishing fourth to give the Demons 15 much-needed points.

Korsmo was glad to see his teammate do so well.

"Parker is amazing, he works so hard," Korsmo said. "Every single workout, every practice, he's the one pushing me. I don't think I'd be as good as I am if it wasn't for him. He pushes me to be a better runner. Placing fourth at a state meet is amazing."

NEWS AND NOTES

Annie Nabwe of Jamestown completed her three-peat in the throwing events, winning the discus (154-7) and javelin (144-9) to go with her state-record-breaking effort in the shot put May 26.

Logan Arason of Grand Forks Red River won the boys discus, hurling an impressive 1790-07 effort to claim the title.

The Deebom family of Fargo Davies had an impressive day two. Golden Deebom won the boys triple jump, leaping to a mark of 45-4.50, while Cece placed first in the 100-, 200-, and 100-meter hurdle prelims.

Cece's qualifying time in the 100-meter hurdle prelims set a new overall record, as she completed her attempt in 14 seconds flat, beating the previous records of Whitney Carlson of Carrington (overall and Bowl, 2005, 14.33) and McKenzie Mehlisch of Fargo South (Class A state time, 2005, 14.56). The record was one of two new overall records set Friday.

Century got a badly-needed seed jump from their girls 3200-meter relay team. The Patriots moved from their fifth seed to second, thanks to an impressive closing effort from senior Erin Palmer, leaping top competition Fargo Davies, who fell to fourth behind Century, Fargo North (first) and Grand Forks Red River (third).

Century also got a top-three finish from its boys 3200-meter relay team, as the Patriots finished behind Williston and West Fargo in the long-distance relay.

Legacy and Century are the top two seeds in the 400-meter relay finals this afternoon, with the Sabers taking first in the prelims thanks to a foursome of Talen Farland, Reece Snow, Evan Hoffer, and Nathan Mathern.

Ryan Brynjolfson and Brooks Turner of Century went one-two in the 110-meter hurdle prelims. Anna Rader of Century placed fourth in both of the girls hurdle prelims.

Erin Palmer and Autumn Ketterling of Century finished first and fifth in the girls 400-meter dash prelims.

Four Bismarck-area runners advanced to the finals in the 400-meter dash. Isaac Felchle of St. Mary's took third, Hawkinson took fifth, and Joseph Eberle (St. Mary's) and Drew Henriksen (Bismarck) tied for eighth.

Dawson Hawkinson of Bismarck took second in the 100-meter dash prelims, and is joined in the final by Legacy's Nathan Mathern (fourth) and Talen Farland (fifth).

Minot is the top seed in the 400-meter relay girls finals, after a foursome of Faith Brown Maicee Burke, MaLiah Burke, and Kierra Orr pushed past Jamestown to claim the top finish.

