Mandan stopped Century's streak in interesting fashion

Century's successfully worn the bull's eye this season as the top girls golf team in the West Region.

The Patriots have six wins in seven meets, but the one they didn't had some drama.

Mandan's improving squad kept the Patriots from a season sweep Sept. 18 at Vardon Golf Club in Mandan, but how the Braves got there was unusual.

Mandan's winning score of 344, one better than Century, nearly was a 346 to no fault of the Braves. Mandan's No. 1 player -- Anna Huettl -- had her ball hit by the wrong player. Knowing what had happened, Huettl refused to play the wrong ball, which would have invoked a 2-stroke penalty.

After initially refusing to admit playing the incorrect ball, which had Huettl's markings, the offending player came clean in the club house. The two strokes ended up being the difference between a one-stroke win and a one-stroke loss for Mandan. However, the deal was not sealed.

Century was playing on the other side of the course and was not done when Mandan's 344 was posted. When the dust settled, there was plenty of buzz in the Braves' camp.