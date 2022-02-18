Mandan rallies past No. 5 Bismarck to get its marquee win

Mandan got its marquee win Tuesday night.

The Braves outscored No. 5 Bismarck High 57-37 in the second half, including a 16-0 run, to rally past the Demons 100-95 and spoil senior night at Karlgaard Gym.

Aaron Grubb, who poured in 36 points for the Braves, believes it can be a springboard heading down the stretch.

"It's a big win for our team. Obviously, Bismarck's a great team. Trey's a great player, just really happy to get this one," Grubb said. "We're bunched up pretty tight in the standings. We just have to keep stacking them and build on this one."

Grubb was referring to fellow senior Treysen Eaglestaff, who poured in 44 points in a losing effort for the Demons. It was Eaglestaff's fifth game this season of 40 or more points.

"It's tough to stop Trey. We just wanted to make him work for everything he got," Grubb said. "The key was rebounding and taking care of the ball. We had a lot of turnovers in the first half. We thought if we could trim those down, we'd have a chance."

Bismarck led 65-50 three minutes into the second half. But the Braves scored the next 16 points of the game, in a span of just over three minutes, and it was back and forth from there. In all, there were 15 lead changes and six ties.

The Braves caught fire from deep in the second half, making eight three-pointers. Tahrye Frank made three, while Rustin Medenwald and Lucas Burgum knocked down two each.

"The big thing we really stressed at halftime was, this game's not over. If we take care of the ball and make every shot difficult for Treysen, we'll give ourselves a shot," Mandan coach Brandon Schafer said. "Bismarck forces you into mistakes, but we thought if we could limit those, we could get good shots. Our guys just did a much better job taking care of the basketball in the second half and that led to getting some good shots."

Grubb's monster game will grab the headlines -- he also had 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals -- but the Braves got contributions from everybody.

Frank finished with 18 points and seven assists. Karsyn Jablonski had 12 points, Nathan Gerding 11 and Medenwald and Lucas Burgum added 10 points apiece.

"Just gotta do whatever it takes for our team to win," said Grubb. "I love the game. It's just fun to be out there playing with my friends."

Gerding had a key offensive rebound and putback in the final seconds and spent much of the night hounding Eaglestaff.

“That offensive rebound and putback by Nathan was the play of the game,” Schafer said. “So many guys made really big plays tonight. Just really proud of the effort.”

Mandan opened the season with a narrow loss to the Demons and would've knocked off No. 2 Century if not for a half-court heave at the horn by William Ware.

The win Tuesday was the fifth in the last six games for Mandan, which still has a shot at a top 4 seed.

"I feel like we've been playing good basketball. We had a really good practice yesterday and our scout team did a really good job getting us ready," Schafer said. "Bismarck is a state-championship caliber team. To be able to win here is a big win for us in a lot of ways.

"Those guys (pointing to Mandan's locker room) believe and they should."

Mandan started about as good as you can.

The Braves led 10-2 two minutes into the game and made their first six shots from the field, all were layups.

The Demons rallied back quickly. Jahner’s driving hoop gave BHS its first lead at 15-14.

Later, Eaglestaff scored eight of his 28 first-half points to spearhead a 16-3 run, giving the Demons a 36-6 edge. The lead grew to 15 at the break (58-43).

Eaglestaff had four of the Demons’ eight three-pointers in the first half. Carter Sims sank two. Sims finished with 11 points. Cole Jahner had 10 and Kyler Scott nine.

Bismarck played at Turtle Mountain on Thursday, while the Braves host No. 2 Century on Friday.

"It's getting late, but we know we're a good team. We know what we're capable of," Grubb said. "Just gotta go back to work at practice tomorrow."

