Mandan pulls stunner, knocks off Jamestown behind 21 points from Lowman

Jamestown has had Mandan's number in recent years.

The Blue Jays had won nine straight over the Braves, but last Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center, Mandan broke the streak at the perfect time.

Jayce Lowman poured in 21 points as the Braves upset Jamestown 70-66 in a state-qualifying game at the West Region tournament.

The Blue Jays beat the Braves 83-71 and 66-52 earlier in the season.

"They got us by a lot last time, but we were ready today," Lowman said. "Defense won us the game. Jamestown's really good, but we thought if we really locked in defensively we'd have a chance."

Mandan led for all but 60 seconds.

Mandan shot nearly 50%, while holding Jamestown to 39%.

"We had to have confidence that we could do it," Lowman said. "We knew we'd have to play really well."

It seemed to be Mandan's day when Lowman threw up a circus, fade away, no-look left-handed running layup in the second half. Not only did it go in, but he was fouled.

"I knew he was going to foul me so I just threw it up," Lowman said. "Yeah, pretty lucky, but we'll take it."