Mandan Legion baseball coach Kincaid hoping season can be salvaged, safely

Legion baseball this summer may not be called out just yet.
After announcing late last week that the 2020 season was canceled, the American Legion Department of North Dakota backpedaled slightly on April 3, saying they’ll reevaluate the situation in a meeting on April 20.
A handful of coaches, along with players and parents, took to where else, social media, to express frustration over having the season called off too soon. The Department Executive Committee (DEC) evidently agreed, opting to hold off making a final decision. It’s all in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has effectively wiped out sports at every level.
Jake Kincaid, head coach of the Mandan Chiefs, was glad to see the DEC delay its final decision.
“I think the source of everybody’s frustration was how soon the decision was made without consulting the baseball committee,” Kincaid said. “These are hard decisions, certainly. We understand that. When you look at the calendar, we’re still two months out. I think as more data becomes available the decision will become clearer on what should ultimately happen.”
Kincaid, along with American Legion coaches in Bismarck, Fargo, West Fargo and Minot have actively been seeking alternatives.
“We’re hoping to play a full season, ideally, and the No. 1 thing is to play at the American Legion level, but if not, our club is committed to exploring other options in safe environments,” Kincaid said. “We’re going to be smart about this. We’re not going to put our kids in harm’s way under any circumstances.”
The spring high school season in North Dakota has not been canceled, but it is suspended indefinitely. Coaches like Kincaid, and many others, if nothing else are looking for kernels of hope for student-athletes, especially those at the end of their careers.
“We just want to give kids the option, their choice, if we can do it safely,” Kincaid said. “Especially those 18- and 19-year-olds. They’ve had a lot taken away from them. I understand all the cancellations and postponements. In this case, it just seemed a little premature.”
Kincaid has seen the impact of the shutdown from multiple angles. On top of welcoming a new child with his wife last week, he’s an elementary physical education teacher in Mandan, and an assistant basketball coach for the Braves’ boys basketball team.
“Families are nervous. A parent might have lost a job and they’re trying to make sure their kids are still able to get what they need through distance learning,” he said. “Everything has changed so drastically, so fast. We’re all trying to do the best we can, but it’s just been such a sudden change.”
