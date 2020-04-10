Mandan Legion baseball coach Kincaid hoping season can be salvaged, safely

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Legion baseball this summer may not be called out just yet.

After announcing late last week that the 2020 season was canceled, the American Legion Department of North Dakota backpedaled slightly on April 3, saying they’ll reevaluate the situation in a meeting on April 20.

A handful of coaches, along with players and parents, took to where else, social media, to express frustration over having the season called off too soon. The Department Executive Committee (DEC) evidently agreed, opting to hold off making a final decision. It’s all in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has effectively wiped out sports at every level.

Jake Kincaid, head coach of the Mandan Chiefs, was glad to see the DEC delay its final decision.

“I think the source of everybody’s frustration was how soon the decision was made without consulting the baseball committee,” Kincaid said. “These are hard decisions, certainly. We understand that. When you look at the calendar, we’re still two months out. I think as more data becomes available the decision will become clearer on what should ultimately happen.”

Kincaid, along with American Legion coaches in Bismarck, Fargo, West Fargo and Minot have actively been seeking alternatives.