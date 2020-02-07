Mandan hires new golf coach

Gudgel, a Minot State and Park River High School graduate, has been an assistant coach at Garrison and Park River previously. He currently is a choir teacher at Mandan High.

“We’re excited to name Brady as our head boys’ golf coach,” Mandan Activities Director Mark Wiest said. “Brady has a passion for golf and has a strong background in many aspects of the game. He is looking forward to sharing his knowledge on the game, developing positive relationships, and building a strong program.”