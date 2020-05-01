Mandan Golf Course opening

Municipal Golf Course in Mandan plans to open for the season today. Tee times can be reserved in advance.
Prairie West, which is already open, and Municipal note they are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended social distancing guidelines and taking extra cleaning precautions.
Questions regarding the coronavirus outbreak and its effect on season passes, tee times, golf carts and overall cleanliness of the facilities will be addressed. Anyone interested in participating in a Microsoft Team meeting please email Brad at bolson@mandanparks.com.
