Mandan girls basketball coach Abby Thomas resigns

Mandan High's girls basketball team has been among the most consistent in the state through the years.
In the last five seasons alone, the Braves have finished fifth or better every year.
Abby Thomas was in charge for all five of those seasons, but when the ball is tipped in 2020, the Braves will have a new coach. Thomas' resignation was announced July 15. A Washburn native, she had been in the Mandan program for a decade, the last six as head coach.
"This was a dream job for me. I'm so grateful I had this opportunity. It was a really hard decision to make," Thomas said. "Being a part of the program has been a huge part of my life and I loved it. I loved the people I worked with. I had great athletic directors. I worked with amazing assistant coaches and of course all of the players. We've had so many great kids in Mandan and it was a joy to work with them. I'm going to miss it."
Thomas' husband, Bryce, recently got a new job which required more of his time and subsequently less free time for Abby, who is a math teacher at Mandan High. They also have a 4-year-old daughter.
"(Bryce’s) job is a big blessing with where we're at in our lives. Our family needed some different financial support and this is a really good opportunity for him," Abby said. "My husband has been amazing the last several years taking up a lot of the responsibilities at home. He's been so, so supportive because he knows how much I loved coaching. This is a new chapter in our lives and we're excited about that, but certainly having to step away from coaching was very hard."
In Thomas' six years as coach, the Braves went 110-48, including a West Region tournament championship in 2017. In 2018, the Braves lost an entertaining Class A state championship game to Century 55-51 in Fargo.
"I appreciate everything Abby did for the program and she will be greatly missed on the sidelines," Mandan Athletics Director Mark Wiest said. "Abby loved the girls in her program and she absolutely enjoyed coaching the Mandan Braves.
"I want to thank Abby for everything she has done for Mandan Braves girls’ basketball the past 10 years as an assistant and head coach. She led the Braves to some incredible seasons and accomplishments."
Mandan has a rich history in girls basketball. From 1999 to 2008, the Braves won the state Class A title every year except one (2001).
"I think those expectations come with the territory," Thomas said. "It's not just one person. It's the kids, the coaches, the administrators, the parents. Everyone takes a lot of pride in Mandan girls basketball. To be a part of that for 10 years honestly was a tremendous honor."
Thomas' last season was another good one for the Braves. Despite graduating the Miss Basketball winner (Megan Zander) and a first-team all-stater (Kennedy Harris), the Braves advanced to the third-place game at the state tournament before it was halted because of the pandemic.
"That just kind of reinforced the mentality of the girls and the program to where we lost two great, great players, but we were still able to have a really good season and finish in the top four," Thomas said. "At Mandan, that's who we are. That was the approach we had and I feel really blessed that I got to be a part of it."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
