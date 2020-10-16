Mandan gets back on track in sweep of St. Mary's

Mandan got back on track Tuesday night.

After a 3-1 loss to Bismarck High one week ago, the Braves took a little breather before getting back on the beam in a 3-0 win over St. Mary's at home.

Braves' senior setter Sydney Gustavsson registered 27 assists, 14 digs and four kills as fifth-ranked Mandan rolled, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20. The Braves are now 7-3.

"We couldn't get anything going against BHS. Credit to them, they played really well," Mandan coach Anna Folk said. "If we took anything out of that loss, it was just you never know what tomorrow will bring. During these crazy times with Covid, you want to make every opportunity count."

The Braves certainly did that Tuesday night, rolling to a sweep over the Saints, who have been competitive in most of their matches this season.

"St. Mary's is super scrappy. We talked about how scrappy their defense is and that we had to be very well disciplined offensively, and we did that," Folk said. "We were really happy with how we played tonight."

The Braves hang their hat on on defense. Mandan's serve-receive was effective against the Saints, leading to a strong night offensively, as well.