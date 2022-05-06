Mandan gains confidence after sweep of Bismarck High

Mandan's softball team had about as tough a start as a team can have, going 0-6 against three of the top teams in the West Region.

However, the Braves are bouncing back, and earned a program first with a doubleheader sweep of Bismarck on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to four games.

"It was tough starting off with those teams," Braves coach Mike Gustavsson said. "They're going to compete for the top spots in the West Region. But we kept telling the kids we're going to compete if we do the little things, and it's showing."

In their six-game losing streak to start the season, the Braves allowed 100 runs, almost 17 per game, against Bismarck High, Dickinson, and Jamestown, while scoring just 13 of their own.

The Jamestown games were Mandan's first after the weather wiped out most of April.

"It's a long time indoors," Gustavsson said. "The kids are excited to be outside finally, and it's showing and they're playing pretty good ball right now."

Mandan snapped its losing streak with authority on Monday, pounding out 38 runs on 32 hits against Watford City.

That led into Tuesday's doubleheader rematch against the Demons.

"It came down to pitching," Gustavsson said of his team's wins over Bismarck. "Andi (Borchers) and Jenna (Wandler) threw great and it was a good day for us."

The first game was a 2-0 pitchers' duel, with Borchers holding the talented Bismarck lineup to four hits while the Braves scored runs in the fifth and sixth to grab the win against Bismarck's Brielle Wrangham.

Game 2 was a slugfest, with the Braves surviving a 12-8 back-and-forth affair, with Wandler earning the win. Bismarck star Logan Gronberg did not play in either game.

"That hitting lineup Bismarck has is good one through nine," Gustavsson said. "To go out and compete with a team that has so many great hitters, you can't ask for much more than that."

The weather complications in April mean a heavy May schedule for the Braves.

After welcoming Williston (3-8, 0-8 West Region) to town for Senior Night Thursday, Mandan hits the road to play a quartet of East Region teams in the Fargo tournament this weekend.

Gustavsson is glad his squad will be getting plenty of action before the region tournament starts in late May.

"Softball is one of those games where you have to play, because it's tough to practice situations that happen during games," he said. "That's what (the Fargo tournament) is for, to get kids in and play."

Mandan plays Grand Forks Central and Fargo Shanley on Friday and Grand Forks Red River and Fargo North on Saturday.

"We're hoping to get some more at-bats for some of our younger kids," Gustavsson said. "We also want an idea of what the East is like in case we get to state so we know how we can compete."

Four more doubleheaders in the final two weeks of the regular season against Legacy, Century, Minot and Dickinson are going to be where Gustavsson and his assistant coaches will be drilling on the fundamentals that the Braves need work on.

"We need to know where to throw the ball on base hits, because runners are advancing on us," Gustavsson said. "If we can shore up things like that, we can be a really solid team."

The Braves are hoping to build on their recent momentum.

"Last year we set a bunch of records and earned the most wins in school history and beat Bismarck once," Gustavsson said. "Now we've beaten Bismarck twice and we want to go to the West Region tournament and get on to the state tournament for the first time."

