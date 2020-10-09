Mandan finishes a strong third at state golf

If Herbel closes it out, she'll become just the second player to win three straight state golf titles. Laura Kraft of Jamestown, from 2005-07, is the other.

Herbel was 3-over par after five holes, including a triple bogey 8 on No. 2. She finished with a flurry, however, with birdies on her last three holes.

Mandan got a similar finish from senior Deona Roehrich, one of three Braves in the top 12 after the opening round.

Roehrich struggled to a 46 on the front nine, but had four birdies on the back to shoot even par 36 coming in.

"She was resilient," Johs said. "When we said never give up, that's what we were talking about."

Anna Huettl is tied for fifth. The Braves' standout freshman had two birdies on the front, and shot 40 on the back nine.

Aysia Mettler is in the hunt for a top 5 finish. The Mandan junior birdied her last hole, posting 40 on the front and back. Brittyn Mettler, Aysia's sister, shot an 88 to round out the Braves' top four. Brittyn is just a seventh-grader.

"It was pretty exciting going around with the girls and following them today," Johs said. "Bruce Rauser and I worked the girls hard. We put a lot of miles on our golf cart."