Mandan earns basketball sweep of St. Mary's

The Mandan Braves not only took away St. Mary’s running game on Tuesday, they actually used it against the Saints in a 70-53 West Region boys’ basketball win at St. Mary’s gym.

Mandan took control early and used a combination of transition scoring, 3-pointers and Elijah Klein underneath to pick up the win.

“Making them use the whole shot clock we were able to slow them down and they weren’t able to score in transition,” Mandan coach Brandon Schafer said. “They’re a great running team. For us to score some in transition was a benefit to us.”

Klein led the Braves with 14 points, including a two-handed breakaway slam as the Braves were pulling away in the second half.

The Saints matched Mandan basket for basket early. They tied the game for the last time at 13-13 on Jaxon Wiseman’s jumper with 9:54 left in the first half. Wiseman finished the night with a team-high 12 points.

Klein ignited an 18-3 run with an old-fashioned three-point play, the first of two on the night.

By the time the run ended with 4:38 left, the Braves had the cushion they needed to ride out the game. That streak also featured all three of Tyler Thilmony’s 3-pointers. He had nine points on the night.