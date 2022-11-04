Mandan downs West Fargo, sets up semifinal with Fargo Shanley

There was no messing around for Mandan in its playoff opener.

The Braves scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and rolled from there for a 34-18 win over West Fargo in quarterfinal action of the Class 11AA playoffs last Friday night at Starion Sports Complex.

Lincon Wiseman ran for 231 yards and three touchdowns, Karsyn Jablonski had an 85-yard TD catch, Rustin Medenwald and Wyatt Piehl had interceptions in a complete performance by the Braves, who were coming off just their second loss of the season Oct. 20 to top-seeded West Fargo Sheyenne.

“It’s always good to beat a Jay Gibson-coached team because they’ve won so many big games, such a quality program, but they’re also dealing with some injuries to really quality kids, so to start fast was important for us,” Mandan coach Todd Sheldon said. “The focus for us all week was coming out physical. Sheyenne was really physical with us last week. We didn’t feel like we matched it as well as we’re capable. Tonight, our front six or seven guys were really physical and I thought that was big.” Up next is a semifinal matchup with Fargo Shanley. The Deacons routed Minot last Friday 42-14. Mandan defeated Shanley 28-21 on Oct. 14.

It took just two plays for the Braves to get on the board.

After a 5-yard run on the first play of the game, Wiseman took his second tote 64 yards to the end zone. The hole was huge and Wiseman was basically untouched after a cutback near midfield.

“With Lincon, you don’t even need to make a great block and he can still break it,” said fullback Wyatt Piehl. “We just try to get him a crack and he go the distance from anywhere.”

After a quick 3-and-out by the West Fargo offense, the Braves raced back into the end zone. Not even a 10-yard holding penalty could slow the Braves.

After a 23-yard completion from Max Carlson to Karsyn Jablonski, Wiseman plowed in from the 4-yard line to make it 13-0. It stayed there after the PAT kick was blocked. Payton McGregor returned the following kickoff 50 yards to the Mandan 27, but the Braves’ defense bowed. On fourth down, Rustin Medenwald picked off a pass by backup quarterback Brady Medina, who had just come in for injured starter Cole Tiedeman.

Again, Mandan capitalized, this time with a big play through the air.

Karsyn Jablonski had to wait for the throw, but hauled it in near midfield. Two Packers appeared to have the angle on the Braves’ senior speedster, but they did not. Jablonski won the race and scored from 85 yards out.

Jablonski said he runs a 4.5 40, and while that’s certainly moving, he looked even faster than that. “That cut I had was pretty nasty. I thought (Payton) McGregor had the angle and he’s pretty fast, but I was able to beat him,” said, Jablonski, who had five catches for 158 yards.

“I was just happy to make the play for our team, take it to the house. We’ve been pretty good with the big plays this season. It’s big for momentum.”

Piehl’s interception started the Braves’ next scoring drive.

“I gotta give a shout out to my coaches for that one. They kind of told me where to be and I was able to catch it,” said Piehl, who later caused a fumble and recovered it. “West Fargo, they’re a good team. I thought we had a good plan defensively in practice and all week and we came out and executed.”

Piehl led the way for an all-Wiseman attack on the following drive. The senior tailback carried seven times, the last one from 2 yards out, to make it 27-0 6:08 before halftime.

A heavy underdog to begin with, injuries lessened what little chance the Packers had. West Fargo leading rusher Josh Balstad did not dress and Tiedeman was knocked out in the first quarter due to an injury and did not return. “We knew West Fargo would come out and give everything they had,” Piehl said. “We definitely weren’t going to look past any team. I thought we came out focused and ready and we’re moving on.” West Fargo got in the board early in the third quarter and tacked on two more late touchdowns.

Medina completed 19 balls for 285 yards. The Braves scored just once in the second half, Carlson to Jablonski for 24 yards at the 4:34 mark of the third. With No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne going down last Friday night at home to Century, the second-seeded Braves (8-2) are the highest seeded team left.

“I thought we played pretty well, especially at the start,” Jablonski said.

“There’s always things we can do better. Just gotta get those fixed up at practice and be ready for another really good team on Friday.

“Our goal is a state championship. It’d mean a lot to the community, but we’re not gonna look past Shanley. They’re our main focus now.”

Mandan 34, West Fargo 18

West Fargo 0 0 6 12 — 18

Mandan 20 7 7 0 — 34

First quarter

Mandan: Lincon Wiseman 64 yard run Alex Wegner kick, 11:04.

Mandan: Wiseman 4 run kick failed, 8:07.

Mandan: Karsyn Jablonski 85 pass from Max Carlson Wegner kick, 4:43.

Second quarter

Mandan: Wiseman 2 run Wegner kick, 6:08.

Third quarter

West Fargo: Keyton McGregor 22 pass from Brady Medina kick failed, 9:25.

Mandan: Jablonski 24 pass from Carlson Wegner kick, 4:34.

Fourth quarter

West Fargo: Payton McGregor 55 pass from Medina kick failed, 8:44.

West Fargo: Leyton Hofland 1 run pass failed, :21.

Individual statistics

Rushing: West Fargo – Leyton Hofland 17-66, Tyler Porter 4-13, Cole Tiedeman 1-4, Ian Skari 1-6, Kaleb Porter 1-0, Brady Medina 1—10. Mandan – Lincon Wiseman 22-231, Jayce Johnson 5-29, Wyatt Piehl 4-7, Max Carlson 2-6, Dylan Geiger 1-2.

Passing: West Fargo – Medina 19-31 285 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT, Tiedeman 0-1, Payton McGregor 0-1. Mandan – Carlson 10-15 192 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT.

Receiving: West Fargo — Payton McGregor 5-96, Keyton McGregor 5-93, Skari 3-42, Alex McElroy 3-33, Jesse Ramirez 3-21. Mandan – Jablonski 5-158, Tahrye Frank 1-20, Wiseman 1-6, Wyatt Piehl 1-5, Paxton Ohlhauser 1-3.

Interceptions: West Fargo – Gavin Johnson. Mandan – Rustin Medenwald, Wyatt Piehl.

Records: Mandan 8-2; West Fargo 4-6.