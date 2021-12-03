Mandan dominates Dickinson for first win

Mandan's girls hockey team got about as tough of a home opener as you can handle last week, as they fell 4-1 to last year's second-place finishers, Fargo North-South.

The Braves' second home game of the year was a good bit easier, as they easily handled the Dickinson Midgets 9-0 on Tuesday night.

"We had North-South in our first game of the year, and they're a great team, top two in the state for sure," Mandan head coach Ben Hertz said. "They took a lot of time and space away from us. Tonight we realized we could do the same to an opponent, and we played a full 51 minutes."

It was a night of youthful scoring for the Braves. Of their nine goals, only one was scored by a player above 10th grade.

Their opening goal was the first of four by ninth-graders, as forward Isabelle Maliske fired home a shot against Dickinson sophomore goalie Tierney Yoder 2:14 into the game.

"Getting on the board first helped quite a bit," Hertz said. "It eased the bench tension a little bit. In the North-South game, we were chasing the whole time, so that wasn't in our favor by any means. Tonight, the older girls stepped up and showed up tonight."

Second to the score sheet was freshman McKenzie Yantzer, who beat Yoder a little less than two minutes later to give the Braves a 2-0 lead.

That was the first of three goals on the night for Yantzer, as the forward beat Yoder for Mandan's first goal in the second period and closed out her hat trick in the third period, this time against Dickinson backup goalie Olivia Vaagen.

Yantzer was the only goal-scorer for the Braves in their matchup against the Bruins, and got a chance to show off her tantalizing talents in full force against a Dickinson defense that had little hope of containing the Mandan offense for long.

"It's awesome that McKenzie is stepping up," Hertz said. "We were looking for someone to replace one of our seniors we lost to graduation last year, Ana Ross. I told her tonight that she has big shoes to fill, so I hope this isn't a flash in the pan and that her confidence keeps growing."

Just three penalties were called in the game, with the Midgets sent to the box in the first and third periods. Mandan was sent to the sin bin midway through the second.

The difference in skill level of the power-play units of the two teams was on full display. Not only did the Braves control play during their two extra-attacker sessions, but their penalty kill in the second period was mostly spent in Dickinson's end.

The one goal scored by an upperclassman came on Mandan's first power play on a superb individual effort by Braves' senior forward Margaux Kautzmann, who skated around behind the net and then fired a shot that beat Yoder high and gave the Braves a 3-0 lead.

"We pride ourselves on being quick," Hertz said. "We have to use that to our advantage whenever we can. Grind as hard as we can, grind as long as we can, and hopefully wear some teams down like they were doing to us in the past."

Mandan's lead grew to 4-0 before the end of the first period, and was 8-0 after the second period.

That eighth goal was a special one for its scorer, as eighth-grader Afton Leingang scored her first goal of the season, and first on varsity, with 18.6 seconds left in the period.

"We have more kids on the team than we ever have," Hertz said. "It's fun to get them all out there and get them ice time. They're learning and gaining confidence now so that hopefully, when we get to bigger games, they can play some crucial minutes for us."

With her teammates spending much of their time in Dickinson's end of the ice, Mandan's senior goalie and captain Jayli Wandler didn't see much action on the night. Wandler turned aside the nine shots she faced in the first two periods, and then took a seat to give backup Trinity Pitzer some action. The sophomore stopped both of Dickinson's two shots in the third period.

"I think the forecheck was working tonight, so that helped," Hertz said. "We showed more confidence with the puck in the defensive zone, as far as when it was time to break out, we were doing the right things, hitting tape-to-tape passes."

Yoder stopped 20 of the 28 Mandan shots she faced in the game. Yoder also took a seat for the final period, and Vaagen halted 10 of Mandan's 11 third-period shots.

"Dickinson was doing a great job of blocking shots, their goalies did great while seeing a lot of rubber," Hertz said. "We stuck to the gameplan and the girls did well."

Yantzer led all scorers with four points on the night (three goals, and an assist on sophomore defender Jenna Wandler's goal to make it 7-0). Kenlee Edland was second with three points, as she had two goals and an assist on Yantzer's goal in the second period. Mikayla Fleck, Madison Hertz, and Isabella Holle all had a pair of assists.

"Everything was hitting good tonight," Hertz said. "I'm hoping for more, that it's not over, that we're not willing to settle for one win and call it a season."

